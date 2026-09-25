Alberta man charged with sexual assault after six women groped at big-box stores

Man accused of groping women in Calgary area: RCMP
Man accused of groping women in Calgary area: RCMP
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

A man has been arrested and charged with half a dozen counts of sexual assault after women were groped at big-box stores in the Calgary area, RCMP said Friday.

The 30-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., just north of Calgary, was arrested earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Steven Browne said each case was similar and began at a Walmart on Aug. 12.

He said a woman was shopping at the store in Airdrie when a man grabbed her buttocks. 

"(The man) did not say anything and departed the business without a confrontation," he said at a news conference. 

Another assault happened at the same Walmart 12 days later and two more happened Sept. 17 at a grocery store.

The two women at the No Frills grocery store in Airdrie have yet to be identified, he said, asking them to come forward. 

Browne said RCMP investigators were also notified by Calgary police of two identical instances  — one at a Walmart and the other at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The accused was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday.

Browne said he has no idea of the motive, adding that the man did not wear a mask and was caught on video during each alleged offence. 

He said assistance is being offered to the women involved.

"We've offered them the supports of the regional victim services society and again no woman wants to be inappropriately touched in any fashion," he said.

"It's a criminal offence and we take that at the highest priority." 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.

By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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