Mejuri Is Opening A New Store In Calgary & It'll Have A 'Style Bar' & A Piercing Studio

The store opens on January 20.

Calgary Staff Writer
Jewelry fans, rejoice! Canadian brand Mejuri is just about to open its first store in Calgary and you'll even be able to get a piercing or two.

Toronto-based fine jewelry brand, Mejuri, will open its new store at Calgary's CF Chinook Centre on Friday, January 20, getting the new year off to a sparkly start.

As well as the dreamy interiors with arched mirrors and plants, and stunning jewelry people have come to expect from Mejuri stores, the new location will also include a "style bar" that's inspired by hotel bars to serve customers.

Customers will be able to shop from a necklace wall and product displays, with plenty of Mejuri stylists on hand to help you select your favourite pieces.

The store also features a "private spa-like" pistachio piercing studio so you can even get a brand-new piercing for your new jewelry.

Customers that are keen to shop on Mejuri's first weekend from January 20 to 22, will receive complimentary refreshments as well as a Mejuri tote bag as a gift with purchase.

You'll be able to shop at the new Calgary location Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new store is Mejuri's third store to open in Canada – with outposts in Toronto and Vancouver – and they are also set to open a new location in Montreal later this month.

The Calgary location will also be the seventeenth Mejuri store globally.

When: Opens January 20, 2023

Address: CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB

