7 Unexpected Things You Can Do At Chinook Centre's Dyson Demo Store

Exclusive products and hands-on fun await at this wonderland for Calgary's Dyson fans.

​Paige McPhee looks at the floor while holding a Dyson cordless vacuum. Right: Paige McPhee takes a selfie in a mirror while holding a curl in her hand.
Paige McPhee.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
Look to your left, then to your right; both of those people probably have at least one Dyson product on their holiday wish list this year — and for good reason. Dyson has been turning out one game-changing innovation after another since they landed in Canada in 2006.

While shopping online might be your first instinct when it's time to bring your new hair dryer, vacuum or air purifier home, you would be passing up the chance to enjoy the full Dyson experience at the Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre.

Located on level one of CF Chinook Centre, the futuristic store offers you the chance to get hands-on with Dyson's top-of-the-line machines, customize your accessories and shop for exclusive products that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.

A dark shop interior dramatically lit by screens and lights to show off the Dyson products on display on panels and against the walls.Inside the Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre. Dyson Demo Store (Chinook Centre) | Facebook

Whether you're already a Dyson aficionado or aspire to be one, here are seven unexpected things you can do at the Dyson Demo Store in Calgary.

Master your mane with Dyson's styling tools

Paige McPhee using a copper and grey Dyson Airwrap to curl a section of her hair.

Testing out the Airwrap.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

Top of the list is the chance to try out Dyson's amazing range of hair tools in store on your own tresses. Dyson's styling experts are on hand to help you nail your technique, whether you're testing out the iconic Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer or smoothing things out with the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.

You can also learn to create the perfect curl with the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler or try out the new Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener (it doesn't use heating plates at all!).

Make a mess & clean it up

A hand holding a small jar filled with about 20 pieces of round cereal in front of a illuminated shelf of similar jars. Right: Paige McPhee uses a Dyson Cordless vacuum to clean up pieces of round cereal that have been spilled on the floor.

Cereal is used to demonstrate Dyson's range of vacuums.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

It feels against the rules, but at the Calgary Dyson Demo Store, you're invited to spill crumbs all over their hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring samples. After all, it's the best way to try out their range of futuristic vacuums.

The real thrill comes when you get your hands on the cordless Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and see its Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head reveal the hidden dust on the hard surfaces.

See the powerful air purifiers in action

A Dyson air purifier with its outer casing removed to show the internal filters.

Inside a Dyson air purifier.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

Not only do you get to check out Dyson's ever-growing range of air purifiers, but you're welcome to push all the buttons and even open them up to check out the filters for yourself.

It wouldn't be a Dyson Demo Store without a demonstration. By applying hand sanitizer to your hands and holding them in front of the machine, you can see in real-time how quickly Dyson Purifiers can sense odours and cleanse them from the air.

Lighten things up with the latest tech

The Dyson Solarcycle Morph Floor lamp on display in a Dyson store.

The Dyson lighting display.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

There's more than pristine floors and well-dressed hair at the Dyson Demo Store. You can also check out their lighting options, which need to be seen to be believed.

The Solarcycle Morph™ light can wake you up gradually with a gorgeous warm glow, switch to bright and energizing light when you need to get work done, and then create a cozy ambiance at the end of the day — automatically or controlled by your phone.

Add a personal touch to your Dyson accessories

\u200bA Dyson team member uses a machine to emboss initials into an oval-shaped hair tool carry case. Right: A close up of A Dyson team members hands as they use a piece of tape to clean the front of a newly personalized Dyson presentation case.

A Dyson team member personalizes a presentation case.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

Anyone who owns a Dyson hair tool wants to take care of that machine, which is why they sell elegant travel cases to fit them. When you head into the store, you can get your case personalized while you wait.

Plus, if you buy your case there, you have a whole suite of exclusive colours to choose from, including the striking Prussian Blue and Copper. It's a great idea for a gift too.

Find exclusive product & colour options

A hand holding a Dyson Airwrap in Prussian Blue and Copper, behind it on the display table are hair tool attachments in black, copper and pink.

The Dyson Airwrap in Prussian Blue and Copper.

Paige McPhee | Narcity Media

The exclusive colour options don't just apply to the presentation cases either. Select haircare tools and floor care products come in exciting colourways that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.

The Prussian Blue and Copper combination is undeniably elegant, whether you're picking up an AirWrap or cordless vacuum.

Get the scoop on the latest innovations

In-store is one of the first places you'll be able to see the latest innovations from Dyson. If you're eager to demo the newly released Dyson Zone™ headphones (with advanced noise cancellation), you now know where to go — the Dyson Demo Store.

So if you've been eyeing a Dyson these holidays, treat yourself to a visit to Calgary's Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre. Not only will you be able to see if it's a match made in high-tech heaven, but you might get to stomp some cereal into the floor for fun too.

To learn more about the Dyson Demo Store, visit their website or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

