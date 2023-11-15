7 Unexpected Things You Can Do At Chinook Centre's Dyson Demo Store
Exclusive products and hands-on fun await at this wonderland for Calgary's Dyson fans.
Look to your left, then to your right; both of those people probably have at least one Dyson product on their holiday wish list this year — and for good reason. Dyson has been turning out one game-changing innovation after another since they landed in Canada in 2006.
While shopping online might be your first instinct when it's time to bring your new hair dryer, vacuum or air purifier home, you would be passing up the chance to enjoy the full Dyson experience at the Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre.
Located on level one of CF Chinook Centre, the futuristic store offers you the chance to get hands-on with Dyson's top-of-the-line machines, customize your accessories and shop for exclusive products that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.
Inside the Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre. Dyson Demo Store (Chinook Centre) | Facebook
Whether you're already a Dyson aficionado or aspire to be one, here are seven unexpected things you can do at the Dyson Demo Store in Calgary.
Master your mane with Dyson's styling tools
Testing out the Airwrap.
Top of the list is the chance to try out Dyson's amazing range of hair tools in store on your own tresses. Dyson's styling experts are on hand to help you nail your technique, whether you're testing out the iconic Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer or smoothing things out with the Dyson Corrale™ straightener.
You can also learn to create the perfect curl with the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler or try out the new Dyson Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener (it doesn't use heating plates at all!).
Make a mess & clean it up
Cereal is used to demonstrate Dyson's range of vacuums.
It feels against the rules, but at the Calgary Dyson Demo Store, you're invited to spill crumbs all over their hardwood, carpet and laminate flooring samples. After all, it's the best way to try out their range of futuristic vacuums.
The real thrill comes when you get your hands on the cordless Dyson V15 Detect Absolute and see its Fluffy Optic™ cleaner head reveal the hidden dust on the hard surfaces.
See the powerful air purifiers in action
Inside a Dyson air purifier.
Not only do you get to check out Dyson's ever-growing range of air purifiers, but you're welcome to push all the buttons and even open them up to check out the filters for yourself.
It wouldn't be a Dyson Demo Store without a demonstration. By applying hand sanitizer to your hands and holding them in front of the machine, you can see in real-time how quickly Dyson Purifiers can sense odours and cleanse them from the air.
Lighten things up with the latest tech
The Dyson lighting display.
There's more than pristine floors and well-dressed hair at the Dyson Demo Store. You can also check out their lighting options, which need to be seen to be believed.
The Solarcycle Morph™ light can wake you up gradually with a gorgeous warm glow, switch to bright and energizing light when you need to get work done, and then create a cozy ambiance at the end of the day — automatically or controlled by your phone.
Add a personal touch to your Dyson accessories
A Dyson team member personalizes a presentation case.
Anyone who owns a Dyson hair tool wants to take care of that machine, which is why they sell elegant travel cases to fit them. When you head into the store, you can get your case personalized while you wait.
Plus, if you buy your case there, you have a whole suite of exclusive colours to choose from, including the striking Prussian Blue and Copper. It's a great idea for a gift too.
Find exclusive product & colour options
The Dyson Airwrap in Prussian Blue and Copper.
The exclusive colour options don't just apply to the presentation cases either. Select haircare tools and floor care products come in exciting colourways that you can only find shopping Dyson direct.
The Prussian Blue and Copper combination is undeniably elegant, whether you're picking up an AirWrap or cordless vacuum.
Get the scoop on the latest innovations
In-store is one of the first places you'll be able to see the latest innovations from Dyson. If you're eager to demo the newly released Dyson Zone™ headphones (with advanced noise cancellation), you now know where to go — the Dyson Demo Store.
So if you've been eyeing a Dyson these holidays, treat yourself to a visit to Calgary's Dyson Demo Store at Chinook Centre. Not only will you be able to see if it's a match made in high-tech heaven, but you might get to stomp some cereal into the floor for fun too.
To learn more about the Dyson Demo Store, visit their website or check them out on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
