Vandal Left Calgary's Peace Bridge With 'Extensive Damage' & Police Are Looking For Suspect

Around 70 glass panels have been shattered.

Calgary Staff Writer
The suspect. Right: Calgary Peace Bridge.

Calgary Police, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge was vandalized over the weekend, and about 70 of the glass panels on the bridge were smashed. Police are now searching for a suspect who allegedly caused the "extensive damage."

In a statement, police released a photo of a male suspect on the bridge in the early hours of Sunday, July 24, and said they believe the same suspect may be responsible for vandalizing the bridge last month too.

Police said they were called to the Peace Bridge around 4 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports that someone was vandalizing the bridge.

Police believe the suspect entered the bridge through Eau Claire Park, where they began shattering the glass panels before making their way north across the bridge into the community of Sunnyside.

The suspect was last seen heading toward an alley between First Avenue N.W. and Second Avenue N.W., near the area of Eighth Street N.W. and Ninth Street N.W.

The suspect is described as being around 50 to 60 years old, with a full mustache, about 5”6’ to 5”9’ tall, and has a slim build, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

The suspect on the Peace Bridge.The suspect on the Peace Bridge.Calgary Police

They were last seen wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap with a white logo, a blue sweater with white or reflective stripes on the shoulders and jeans.

A similar instance occurred in June when someone vandalized the Peace Bridge by shattering one windowpane. Police believe the suspect in the recent incident may be responsible for both acts of vandalism.

Calgary Police are looking to speak to any witnesses that were in the area around the time the bridge was vandalized, and if anyone has any CCTV footage, police have asked them to get in touch.

Anyone with any information on either incident has been asked to contact the police, and tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

