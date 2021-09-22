Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Sponsored Content
EN - News

Calgary's Pride Murals Are A Must-See This Weekend & We Spoke To The Artists Behind Them

The art walk will only be in Calgary for a few more weeks.

Calgary's Pride Murals Are A Must-See This Weekend & We Spoke To The Artists Behind Them
Courtesy of Shaw, Courtesy of Shaw

From August 27 until the September long weekend (aka "Labour Gay"), Calgary celebrated Pride with colourful parades, glamorous shows, impactful artwork and introspective panels. Even though Calgary Pride is over for 2021, you can still experience some amazing work geared toward celebrating sexual and gender diversity.

Every year, in-person events play an integral role in Pride: creating physical spaces where people can dance, sing and ultimately come together to recognize and celebrate their Queer identities. The disappearance of these spaces over the last year and a half has been a significant loss to the folk who found safety and community in them.

Last month, the city's 2SLGBTQ+ community was finally able to access in-person safe spaces as part of Calgary Pride.

One of these events is the Shaw Pride Marches On art walk. Created by Shaw Communications and in its second year, this event invited artists to create murals in support of Calgary Pride with the goal of increasing the visibility of the 2SLGBTQ+ community in the city.

The art walk, which can be found at Central Memorial Park, was unveiled on August 26 and will be available to see until October 3, giving families plenty of time to check out the four murals that were created by eight local artists:

These murals gave each artist the chance to create artwork that will have a positive impact on the community. Narcity spoke to some of the artists involved about what Pride means to them and what they wanted to share through their mural.

"Art is a reflection of the times and the people that live through them. It's important to have representation like this to reflect the pride and resilience of queer people right now to make space for more representation in the future," Mackenzie Bedford, the artist of the mural titled You Are Queer Enough, told Narcity. "I hope viewers will feel seen, heard and validated in their queerness."

Courtesy of Shaw

Each mural that's part of the Pride Walk tells a unique story — one that can be interpreted in any way by the viewer. However, the inspiration behind every piece is close to each artist's heart.

Liberation Now, created by Ash Adams and Vanessa Toews, was inspired by Ash's relationship with their own body, by their friends in the Queer community, and by what it can feel like for members of the Queer community to exist in their bodies.

"Queerness and its many intersections create a complex web of histories, and we are all indebted to each other as we continue to exist in and move through a world that doesn't always accept us as the other," Ash and Vanessa told Narcity.

"For us, seeing fellow artists come with such diverse and meaningful works of art is really beautiful, and spoke to the complexity of the queer experience."

For Nicole Wolf and Mike Hooves, the artists of Metamorph, the image of the snake represents the ability to shed your skin and choose who you truly want to be in life.

"This mural is about transformation," they told Narcity. "As a snake sheds its skin, there's constant opportunities to morph, grow, and change toward a truer form. To be alive is to be in a constant state of transformation, and we have the power to choose who we will be.

Courtesy of Shaw

Shaw Pride Marches On is a valuable way for the public to experience Pride, and Wilmer Aburto told Narcity he hopes it will impact viewers by serving "as a reminder to us all to take a moment to breathe as we heal together from a difficult time globally."

While taking the time to visit the murals, artists Wilmer Aburto, Colin Menzies, and Chishimba Matthew Kangombe (artists of Pride In Solidarity) invite people to bring a sense of curiosity, suggesting viewers ask themselves what role pride and solidarity play in their lives.

Not only is each mural designed to send a powerful and heartwarming message to Calgary's Queer community, but the exhibition space itself is equally significant. Central Memorial Park was the location for Calgary's first pride rally in 1990.

What started as a small group of people fighting for equality 30 years ago has now grown into a city-wide celebration of love, diversity and Queerness with thousands of supporters.

"To have the art walk in such a central and visible space has many people, queer and allied, seeing and thinking about what pride means to them. And it's happening in a space with historical queer significance. It's special to be a part of that," Mike and Nicole shared.


While worldwide support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community has grown in recent decades, there's still a long way to go from here. As anti-LGBTQ sentiment and violence persist around the world, Shaw Pride Marches On hopes to send a powerful message of support and equality.

Calgarians can visit the art walk until October 3.

Shaw Pride Marches On Art Walk 

Price: Free

When: Now until October 3

Address: Central Memorial Park, Calgary, AB

Why You Need To Go: There are four murals from eight artists available to check out, all inspired by different experiences from members and allies of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

To learn more about Shaw Pride Marches On and the 2021 art walk, visit their website, or check them out on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

These Are The Most Instagrammable Spots In Hong Kong, According To Canadian Travel Influencers

Discover Victoria Peak, Cheung Chau Island, Braemar Hill and more.

@lucancoutts | Instagram, @vancouverfoodie | Instagram

Hong Kong may be one of the most vibrant cities in the world, but it's much more than just an urban centre. Beyond the hustle and bustle are some gorgeous spots, both energizing and serene, that are culturally rich and aesthetically pleasing (a photographer's dream).

To gain some insight into these beautiful areas, and how to use a beautiful setting to snap the perfect photo, Narcity spoke with two Canadian travel influencers about their experiences visiting Hong Kong.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Win Free Ice Cream For A Year By Playing Ben & Jerry’s Canadian Digital Scavenger Hunt

A freezer full of Brownie Batter Core ice cream? Yes please!

@vancity.hungrycouple | Instagram, @itsjosheats | Instagram

If you've ever stood in front of the Ben & Jerry's section of the freezer aisle, you know the struggle that comes with choosing which delicious pint(s) to take home.

That decision is about to get even harder because there's something exciting in store (literally) for ice cream fans this summer, and it involves Ben & Jerry's most decadent pints yet.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Money-Managing Tips Every Millennial Should Know, According To A Canadian Banking Professional

Stay smart with your money.

Armin Rimoldi | Pexels, Windows | Unsplash

Knowing how to manage your money can be tough. Personal finance isn't something that's typically taught in schools, and if you don't have a financially savvy person in your life, you might be left to figure it out on your own.

To help you learn more about money management and how to get more value from the things you do every day, Narcity got in touch with Erica Nielsen, Senior Vice President of Everyday Banking and Client Growth at RBC.

They spoke about tips to help you manage your money, and the launch of RBC Vantage — which gives you access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, interactive tools, rewards and savings available simply by having an RBC bank account.

Keep Reading Show less

Everlast Canada Is Hosting A Contest & You Can Win A Spot On Their Official Team

You can win $1,000 to use toward boxing equipment and much more.

@caleighfit | Instagram, @wall.st.co | Instagram

If you're into fitness, you probably already know that working up a sweat is about more than going through the motions. It's about channelling your inner fighter and becoming your best self, whether you're doing a workout or training for a competition.

With equipment from iconic names like Everlast, it's easy to train like a champion if you've got the ambition to go with it.

Keep Reading Show less