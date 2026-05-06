Campari is hosting a cocktail experience that'll totally change your palate for the bitter
"Simply Complex: The Bitter Journey" is happening in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Whether you love a Negroni or just want to see what all the fuss is about, this unique guided tasting experience is a love letter to the iconic bitter cocktail.
Simply Complex: The Bitter Journey is all about demystifying the Negroni — showing how this seemingly simple recipe can unlock a world of flavour with the original cocktail and through a few simple tweaks to the three key ingredients.
Presented by Campari, Simply Complex: The Bitter Journey aims to sweeten you up to bitterness, showing you how this much-maligned flavour actually has a lot going for it.
Whether you go to the experience in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver, you can expect to enjoy a classic Negroni Cocktail as well as three variations from the Negroni Family Tree. The experience includes a food pairing, and they'll send you home with a Campari keepsake.
The best part? You will know how to make a proper Negroni 100% of the time for you and your friends.
The Toronto experience takes place at Charlemagne Cocktail Bar, an intimate hideaway tucked above Café Renee in Toronto's vibrant Garment District. Reservations available May 8-25.
Vancouverites can go to Folietta, a cozy, design-forward neighbourhood gem tucked in East Vancouver – where creativity, comfort and craftmanship come together. Reservations available May 8-21.
And finally, Montreal. Where, in the heart of Little Italy, you can discover an evening of refined flavours and intimate ambiance with your Bitter Journey Guides at Bar Bello. Reservations available May 8-27
Prices vary depending on which city you're in.
Charlemagne, Toronto. Right: Bar Bello, Montreal.Courtesy of Charlemagne Cocktail Bar, Courtesy of Jeanne Provost
If you love Negronis already, the appeal is obvious. If you're on the fence about bitter — or don't understand it at all — this is your chance to experience what all the fuss is about, explore a new bar in your city, and find an appreciation for one of the most iconic cocktails of them all.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.