This Is One Of Canada's Last Remaining Adult Movie Theatres & The Inside Might Surprise You
There's a "private couples section."
If you've ever thought about going to an adult cinema but wanted a little more information first, TikTok's got you covered.
Cinéma L'Amour, which is a theatre in Montreal that "focuses exclusively on adult films" and boasts that it's "where fantasies become reality" recently shared an insider look at the venue.
"Cinéma L'Amour. Let's take a look inside," says a voiceover on a TikTok posted by the theatre as someone opens the door of the establishment.
In the lobby, what appears to be posters of adult films hang on the wall while merch hangs from the ceiling.
The camera then pans to a concession area where items like drinks and snacks are sold, as well as Kleenex which can be purchased for $1.50 — make of that what you will!
Next up, the video takes you into the theatre itself, which is grand and spacious, featuring red seats, a massive screen and a balcony.
It honestly looks like a fancy opera or symphony theatre as opposed to a place where one might imagine furtive acts potentially happening!
@cinemalamourmtl
Welcome inside the iconic Cinéma L’Amour 💋 #CapCut #fyp #fypシ #montreal #montrealtiktok #theatre #film #movies #moviescenes #montreal🇨🇦 #lamour
In a second video, the theatre shows off its "private VIP section for couples."
After the person filming walks up some red stairs, the video shows a few comfy-looking couches that offer a great view of the movie screen while offering a little more seclusion.
"Situated in the upper balcony and comprised of three viewing levels, this 'couples-only' section provides a touch of comfort and class away from the main cinema room," says Cinema L'amour. "This is a great environment to add a little spice in your life."
If you are looking for a spot to have a "a discreet rendezvous," the VIP section costs $55 per couple, according to the cinema — but if you're looking for a low-cost option, the theatre is free for couples on Mondays, Tuesdays, and after 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
The venue is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the price for regular admission is $15.50, with seniors getting a discount rate of $14.50.
As well, they note that singles, couples, voyeurs, exhibitionists, swingers and LGBTQ+ people are "always welcome."
@cinemalamourmtl
Did you know about our private VIP section for couples? Come cisit for a free tour💋 #fyp #lamour #montreal #mtl #fypシ #cinema #montrealtiktok #love
If you're interested in visiting an adult theatre, you might just have to go to Montreal to experience one — as it appears that many of the former venues in Toronto have closed down, and an internet search isn't helpful at yielding results for theatres in other parts of the country.
That being said, if you're looking for a different kind of adult experience, there are a few sex clubs and lifestyle clubs in Canada where you can have a spicy encounter, such as Oasis Aqualounge in Toronto, Steamworks in Vancouver or Club L in Montreal.
Have fun, and as always, be safe!
Cinéma L'Amour
Address: 4015 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To catch an adult film in a beautiful old theatre
Price: $14.50+
Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.