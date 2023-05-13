Here's What Actually Happens Inside A Porn Theatre, According To An Adult Cinema Owner
"It's not about the movie."
If you're looking for a new adult experience to try out or learn more about, look no further.
Narcity Canada recently chatted with the owner of Cinema L'Amour in Montreal and got the low down on what exactly goes down inside a porn theatre.
Cinema L'Amour initially opened as a theatre in 1914, but since 1969 it has been focused exclusively on adult films and has the honour of being the oldest movie hall of its kind in Montreal.
Today, it offers a space "where fantasies become reality" for singles, couples, voyeurs, exhibitionists, swingers and LGBTQ+ folks. The venue also offers a VIP section for those looking to have "a discreet rendezvous."
Steve Koltai is the current owner of the adult cinema — which he inherited from his father — and he shared some insights into what people can expect if they visit the iconic Montreal venue.
From the behaviour that happens inside to how they maintain cleanliness, here's what you need to know.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
It's not about the movies
The inside of Cinema L'Amour.
While you might think that going to a porn theatre is all about the film on show, that's not actually the case.
"It's not about the movie. It's about the environment that we create," Koltai told Narcity.
While porn is definitely played in the theatre, Cinema L'Amour is more of a venue for people who are interested in voyeurism or exhibitionism.
"We create a liberal environment for people to be intimate or to live out their fantasies, let loose on their inhibitions," Koltai shared. "We create an environment where everything is tolerated as long as they're respectful."
In terms of what actually happens in the cinema, he said a variety of sexual activity happens.
"Oral sex is very common," Koltai shared. "You know, playing with each other is very common. And sexual activity amongst women and couples and other men is pretty popular too when they want it."
Safety
The VIP section of Cinema L'Amour.
In terms of both prophylactics and physical safety, Koltai says he and his staff are on top of it.
Condoms and lubrication are provided free of charge and in unlimited supply, and for people who are new to the theatre experience, Koltai says the staff will let them know what they're getting into as he doesn't want anyone to feel overwhelmed.
"They go out of their way to make sure that when you walk into the theatre, you're comfortable and you know what to expect," he explained.
He said that when a couple goes in, other patrons might approach them in the hopes that they can view any sexual activity that may take place.
"A 20-year-old couple, I will never let them walk inside the theatre unless they know exactly what can happen when they walk in — and nothing harmful is gonna happen — I just don't want them walking in and feeling uncomfortable," Koltai said.
Cleanliness
The inside of the theatre.
In terms of sanitation, Koltai joked that some people might think a porn theatre is "sticky and disgusting," but said that this is absolutely not the case with the venue.
"We stop at five o'clock, we do a half an hour mopping of the theatre," he shared, noting that the cleaner comes in before the cinema reopens at 5:30 p.m.
As well, for couples who want to be intimate, the venue provides linens they can lay down over the couches before engaging in sexual activity.
"We do our disinfecting and cleaning daily," Koltai explained.
Do's and don'ts
The inside of the cinema.
When asked what some of the do's and don'ts are at Cinema L'Amour, Koltai had a simple answer.
"Do whatever you want," he said. "Have fun."
That being said, he also recommended you let the staff know what kind of experience you're looking for during your visit.
"Tell them what your expectation is," he advised. "Tell them what your fantasy is, what you want. Be transparent."
Cinéma L'Amour
The exterior of Cinema L'Amour.
Address: 4015 boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To catch an adult film and explore your fantasies in a beautiful old theatre.
Price: $14.50+
Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. — 11 p.m.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.