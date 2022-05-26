Canada Could See A 'Meteor Storm' In The Night Sky Because Of A Comet That Has Broken Apart
Parts of Canada are "well-positioned" in the zone of visibility for this! 💫
Canada is no stranger to meteor showers but parts of the country could see a unique "meteor storm" because of a comet that has split apart.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, on the night of May 30 and overnight into May 31, a new meteor shower known as the Tau Herculids could make an appearance and even turn into a storm.
That's when Earth is expected to start moving through the debris of a comet that had broken up decades ago.
The last time there was a meteor storm was in 2001 when bright, green shooting stars with long-lasting trails were seen every minute for hours.
There have also been meteor storms in 1966, 1866 and 1833 when as many as 50 meteors were visible in the sky per second!
While the best likelihood for the next one like that isn't until November 18, 2099, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, there is still a chance that one will happen on May 30.
Since the comet which is called Comet SW3 exploded and broke apart in 1995, this is the first time that Earth will cross through one or more of the debris streams.
The maximum of this celestial event is expected at 1:00 a.m. ET on May 31, 12:00 a.m. CT on May 31, 11:00 p.m. MT on May 30 and 10:00 p.m. PT on May 30.
According to Space.com, parts of south-central and eastern Canada are "well-positioned" in the zone of visibility for this potential new meteor show and meteor storm!
Studies have concluded that Earth will directly interact with the comet and the possibility of a new meteor display is "especially promising."
The Old Farmer's Almanac said that while the point from where the meteors will come is near the star Arcturus, the shooting stars can be seen all over the sky especially since there will be no moonlight to block the view.