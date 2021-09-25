Canada Is Clear On Its Pineapple On Pizza Opinion But 1 Province Is Not Feeling The Fruit
And, yes, there is a correct opinion to have on this.
Canadians have weighed in on one of the most controversial debates of our time and there's a clear winner.
A new survey from Narrative Research says that over six in 10 Canadians believe pineapple on pizza is an appropriate topping, but each province has a slightly different opinion on the matter.
Results from our most recent survey are in! Over six in ten Canadians believe that pineapple belongs on pizza. To r… https://t.co/5t8YlEmDA0— Narrative Research (@Narrative Research) 1632492426.0
A majority of Canadians in each province are fans of the controversial topping. British Columbia is the strongest supporter of all the provinces (though there's no data from the territories) with 81% of respondents saying they think it belongs.
A 2020 study also suggested that Vancouverites love the pizza order more than any other city in Canada.
The province is followed in support by Newfoundland (68%), the Prairies (66%), Ontario (64%) and Nova Scotia (64%). New Brunswick was pretty split, but the pro-pineapple side won out with 53% believing it belongs on pizza.
Quebec, however, has a much different opinion. In fact, 55% of respondents from the province said that pineapple did not belong on pizza, making Quebec the only province where the majority was opposed to the topping.
Justin Trudeau does not appear to be part of that majority. In March, the prime minister made his love for the topping clear, calling it "a delicious national treasure."