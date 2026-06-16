Canada begins talks with Italy on buying advanced trainer jets

Canada, Italy begin talks on buying trainer jets
Canada, Italy begin talks on buying trainer jets
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Canada and Italy have entered talks for Canada’s purchase of M-346 advanced jet trainer aircraft.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains. 

The jets are designed and produced by Leonardo, one of Italy’s largest aerospace companies. 

It’s unclear how many jets Canada is looking to purchase.

The leaders say the agreement will enable the Royal Canadian Air Force to train in “state-of-the-art" equipment and build sovereign training capability.

Earlier this year, the International Test Pilots School of Canada ordered six Italian-made M-346 fighter jets for a new NATO training centre in North Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2026.

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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