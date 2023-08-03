18 Rum Bars To Order A Cocktail At On National Rum Day No Matter Where You Are In Canada
It's the sip that starts with "r" and rhymes with "yum."
Did you know that Wednesday, August 16, is National Rum Day? It's the perfect occasion for cocktail enthusiasts to gather with their closest pals and enjoy one of life's little pleasures — rum.
But National Rum Day isn't just about clinking glasses; it's an opportunity to appreciate the captivating history of one of the rum industry's best-loved names. Enter BACARDÍ Rum, a trailblazer since its establishment way back in 1862 (that's over 160 years of rum mastery!).
BACARDÍ has been an essential ingredient in the world's most-beloved drinks from the beginning. Take the Cuba Libre — this timeless classic was born in 1900 when an undeniable genius stirred BACARDÍ with Coke.
Nowadays, there's a whole range of BACARDÍ rums to suit every taste preference, from white rum to gold, spiced, flavoured, aged and more, all ready to be sipped neat or mixed into an array of delightful concoctions in the coolest bars across Canada.
Whether you're in Halifax, Toronto, Montreal, Whistler, Vancouver or anywhere in between, you'll find extraordinary destinations across the country where you can savour this iconic spirit on National Rum Day.
And if you're near any of these bars, here's some inspo for what to order.
Halifax: Palm Tree
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6220 Quinpool Rd., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Proudly boasting the title of Halifax's only rum bar, the newly opened Palm Tree Kitchen is the perfect spot to show your appreciation for this sweet spirit.
Check out the Rat Bat Daq — a next-level daiquiri featuring the nutty vanilla flavour of tonka bean. For a drink that leaves nothing out, ask your bartender about the Palm Tree Punch.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Halifax: The Highwayman
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1673 Barrington St., Halifax, NS
Why You Need To Go: Located inside Halifax's historic Caldwell building, The Highwayman is a cozy and elegant place to embrace the joy of rum.
Described as a "fun, lil classic cocktail" on their Instagram, the Mai Tai here serves up a charming mid-century vibe alongside flavours of orgeat, orange and lime.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Dartmouth: Dear Friend
Price: 💸💸
Address: 67 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS
Why You Need To Go: Across the bay from downtown Halifax, Dartmouth's Dear Friend has been a local favourite for some time now. The beachy interior is the perfect spot to pass some time on National Rum Day this year.
On the menu, you'll find a whole host of delicious choices. The Milk Punch is made with BACARDÍ, pineapple, tea and "Fruit Loops" (among other things). They also offer the Golden Sky — a summery mix of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, baijiu, passionfruit, pineapple, yellow chartreuse and bitters.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, accessible washroom
Montreal: Taverne Midway
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1219, boul. St.-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're in the mood to celebrate the legacy of rum, doing it in an almost 100-year-old bar in downtown Montreal seems fitting. If you're really into history, then ordering a mojito is the way to go. Some say it was invented as early as 1586!
The modern version served at Taverne Midway is an ideal homage, made with BACARDÍ Superior, lime, mint, sugar and soda.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Montreal: Taverne Marion
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1151 Ontario St. E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Situated near Montreal's trendy Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood, this uncomplicated spot has some seriously yummy bar bites and delicious drinks served up in a simple, modern atmosphere.
One of their classic-with-a-twist offerings is their Frozen Daiquiri. This BACARDÍ Superior-based drink comes in four different flavours: guava, mango, hibiscus and classic. Served with lime and sugar, obviously.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Montreal: Le Mal Nécessaire
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1106B, boul. St.-Laurent., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located near Montreal's Chinatown district, this spot has the exact underground vibe you'd expect from the city's bar scene — plus a dash of tropical style.
On National Rum Day, consider ordering the Coco Supremo, a drink served with BACARDÍ Spiced Rum, BACARDÍ Gold, coconut cream, coconut water and a whole lot more. It's served in a coconut, because of course.
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible
Brossard: Dirty D
Price: 💸💸
Address: 9330, boul. Leduc local 10, Brossard, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cross the Saint Lawrence River to Brossard and you'll be treated to an explosion of colour, flavour and good times at Dirty D Dive Bar.
They've created the Mucho Gusto, which — as the name suggests — is a flavour-packed homage to the legacy of rum.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Little Sister
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 2031 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This unique spot offers Indonesian flavours alongside a creative menu of cocktails that embrace the sweet and spicy vibes of the tropics.
Rum aficionado and bar manager Robin Wynn has mixed up something special for National Rum Day: Kitsimani Rum Punch. Featuring BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, BACARDÍ Tropical, passionfruit, hibiscus, citrus and more, this sip is a great way to celebrate.
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Paradise Grotto
The Kiwi Melon Spritz
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 101/270 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of Toronto's newer establishments, this bar specializes in tropical-themed bites, island decor and some seriously tasty BACARDÍ cocktails! The Kiwi Melon Spritz features BACARDÍ Superior, prosecco, apple, kiwi and melon for a fresh, fruity twist on a typical spritz.
If you've got more of a sweet tooth, the bar's Painkiller cocktail (made with BACARDÍ Black, pineapple, orange and coconut cream) is sure to satisfy. Otherwise, the Zombie — made with BACARDÍ Superior, BACARDÍ Black, passionfruit, grenadine, orange and citrus — is the perfect thing to sip on their TikTok-able patio.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Vela
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 90 Portland St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If your group's vibe is classic done right, look no further than Toronto's Vela. You and your entourage can celebrate National Rum Day with two deliciously iconic cocktails from their extensive menu, created by Toronto's own Robin Goodfellow.
There's the iconic Mai Tai (a staple for lovers of all things tropical), which features BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, triple sec, lime and almond-free orgeat syrup. Or, if you're feeling something a little more luxe, you're sure to enjoy their Old Cuban, made with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, lime, mint and sparkling wine.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Toronto: The Shameful Tiki Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1378 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This tropical-themed bar in Toronto is the perfect spot if you love vintage wicker furniture, moody corners and fantastic lighting. Its retro edge makes it an ideal locale to celebrate National Rum Day.
On the menu, you'll find plenty of rum beverages. But, if you want to do things properly, check out the Mystery Bowl — a sharing cocktail that combines spices, juice and rum, delivered to your table with much fanfare.
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Bar Mordecai
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1272 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: A stylish haunt with art-deco vibes, Bar Mordecai describes itself as inspired by the "aesthetics of Wes Anderson’s films." On top of being darn good-looking, it also boasts four private karaoke rooms.
Here, you can try the long-awaited Miami Vice Soft Serve aka Mordi Vice — a vegan soft-serve swirl of piña colada on one side and strawberry-elderflower margarita on the other. As for a "sgroppino" and they'll top it off with prosecco.
Accessibility: Not wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Miss Likklemore's
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 433 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This upscale eatery takes classic Caribbean flavours and serves them in a richly decorated space dripping with stylish touches. The menu is equally elevated.
Don't miss your chance to try Olivia Arezes' creation: The Bizcocho. Taking its name from a Puerto Rican term of endearment, this flirty cocktail brings together BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, guava, green tea, bitters, salt and lime.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Toronto: The Parlour
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 642 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're in for an energizing brunch or a stellar night out, The Parlour's got the vibe to match. Their drink menu features both classic unique cocktails for you and your friends to enjoy on your next excursion.
For a tasty rum-based sip, try their The New Normal cocktail. Made with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, Campari, lime, ginger beer and passion fruit, it delivered a full-spectrum flavour experience.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Toronto: Baro
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 642 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This super-trendy Toronto spot (and its rooftop patio) is perfect for those who love great food, great drinks and beautiful decor — so everyone.
One of Baro's most Instagrammable drinks, the Coconut Mai Tai, makes excellent use of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho and comes in an elegant coconut.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Whistler: Wild Blue
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 4005 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Dinner (or drinks) with a view? Yes, please. Whistler has some stunning mountains, and you and your friends can enjoy views of the gorgeous range while you're enjoying one of Wild Blue's fine dishes or cocktails.
Their strawberry daiquiri, made with BACARDÍ rum, is a standout for National Rum Day. Crafted by well-known Whistler bartender Zack Lavoie, it's the perfect thing to sip on while taking in the spot's stunning natural vibes.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Vancouver: Suyo
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3475 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you and your friends want to experience a luxe night out and perhaps explore rum in a different direction, Suyo has your back. Specializing in modern Peruvian fare, Suyo's food and drink menu reads like something out of a dream.
In particular, their Oro cocktail is the perfect option to celebrate National Rum Day: BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho comes together with granite amaro, propolis tokaji, brown butter and gold ore to create a unique and unforgettable cocktail.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Vancouver: Jungle Room
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 961 Denman St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This moody and mysterious lounge leans in hard to the jungle aesthetic, offering you plenty of photo ops against their dramatic wallpaper featuring snakes, leaves, butterflies and tigers.
At the bar, cocktail master Emily Vey will mix you up a _ Is The Word for National Rum Day. A riff on the classic jungle bird, this creation features 5 Alive Citrus oleo, Aperol, pineapple juice and BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Get ready to raise your glass and celebrate National Rum Day on August 16 with the unrivalled rum brand that has been revolutionizing the industry from its very inception. (Not to mention, they made rum and Coke a thing, which is rad.)
BACARDÍ Rum, renowned for its smooth taste and versatile range of labels, offers endless possibilities for mixing and sipping.
No matter where your summer adventures take you, be it to Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia or anywhere in between, rest assured that a remarkable bar awaits, ready to artfully concoct a one-of-a-kind BACARDÍ-based cocktail to captivate your taste buds.
So gather your friends, and embark on a flavour-filled expedition this National Rum Day. It's time to raise the bar and toast to unforgettable moments.
For more information on BACARDÍ, check out their website, Instagram and Facebook page.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.