Canada Soccer’s Men's National Team Is Headed To Qatar & Here's What You Need To Know
Plus, here’s how you can score a huge prize pack.
This is the first time that Canada Soccer’s Men's National Soccer team will compete on the world stage in 36 years — seriously. They’re heading to Qatar this month, which means that Canadians everywhere are planning epic viewing parties, and GE Appliances wants to help you get your game face on.
Just going to the games is a huge win for Canada, so mark your calendars for November 23, when the Men’s Team plays their first game against Belgium at one of the highest levels of soccer competition (like, ever).
So, get your smartphones ready. GE Appliances (who's a long time supporter of soccer, at every level) is kicking off the celebration by helping Canadians cheer on the team with a new AR (augmented reality) Instagram filter, #KeepUpCan.
The filter was created in partnership with Canada Soccer to help fans all over the country rally behind the men's team in the coolest (and most IG-worthy) way.
It's basically your invite to participate in a national game of keep-ups. Simply search for the #KeepUpCan filter on Instagram and take a quick vid with it to join the masses.
You'll get to see how long you can keep the soccer ball up without dropping it and, for every head bump of the ball, you’ll send a virtual cheer of good luck to the Canadian team.
To showcase the nation’s support, a live ticker will be displayed in real-time to the National Team in Qatar so they can feel the love as they play more than 10,000 kilometres away from home.
It's a pretty epic way for people to get in on this big soccer moment.
While you may be wondering why an appliance brand is so dedicated to keeping Canadians connected, it kind of makes perfect sense. GE Appliances is all about connection at home — they literally have a whole SmartHQ app so you can monitor, control and even receive updates, so your appliances will get better over time.
Translation: you don’t have to step away from special moments (like watching a historic soccer game with your crew) to get the laundry done.
And they're extending the good vibes some more by giving #KeepUpCan filter users a chance to win the ultimate GE Appliances x Canada Soccer prize pack.
The pack includes Canada Soccer merch and a grand prize of a new GE Appliances Profile Laundry Pair. Score. Fans can learn more and enter the contest by visiting the #KeepUpCan website.
Invite your pals over, prep some yummy game-day snacks and tune into the match to feel that Canadian pride.
GE Appliances has a goal (pun intended) to let Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team feel the country's love while they're far from home. So remember to say cheese and connect to one of the biggest Canadian soccer moments with the #KeepUpCan filter.
To learn more about GE's #KeepUpCan filter, check out their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. You can also access the #KeepUpCan AR filter on Instagram.