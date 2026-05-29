Canadian, Ukrainian drone firms forge pact to supply Ukraine's military

Canada, Ukraine sign drone agreement
Canada, Ukraine sign drone agreement
File photo — Airlogix's GOR UAV is displayed as people arrive at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Drones made in Canada could be headed for the battlefield in Ukraine, thanks to a new corporate partnership between Canadian and Ukrainian drone makers.

The defence ministers of Canada and Ukraine signed an agreement to support the co-production of drones on the margins of the CANSEC defence trade show in the nation's capital this week.

National Defence says the drones will be made by the Ukrainian company Airlogix and Canadian drone maker Sentinel R&D, which is based out of Hamilton, Ont.

Both companies will make drone systems in Canada bound for Ukraine's military under the joint venture.

Canada and Ukraine signed a letter of intent last fall to co-produce defence technology in both countries.

Drone technology has undergone rapid evolution throughout the Ukraine-Russian war and accounts for most of the casualties in that conflict.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2026.

By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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