AI minister says Canada working 'alongside' partners on AI safety

Canada working with partners on AI safety: Solomon
Canada working with partners on AI safety: Solomon
Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon speaks with the media before caucus in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon says Canada is "advocating alongside our partners" on AI safety.

Solomon says he met with his international counterparts after Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke recently to other leaders about setting up a "technology stability" board to regulate AI.

But when he was asked whether Canada is taking a leadership role in those efforts, Solomon pointed to domestic legislation, including proposed regulations on AI chatbots.

He also said Canada is taking a "very leading" role by investing $150 million in Canadian AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio’s efforts to build a safer AI.

Bengio is set to address the UN Security Council today, which will also hear from major AI companies.

Warnings about the risks AI poses to humans, and documented cases of AI bots disregarding human instructions, have prompted global alarm in recent weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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