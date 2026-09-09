Canadian pump prices creep higher as Mideast fighting escalates

Canadian gas, diesel prices creeping higher
Canadian gas, diesel prices creeping higher
A gull flies overhead as a boy stands with his bicycle on a beach overlooking commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
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Fuel prices tend to ease off around this time of year, but one industry expert says drivers should expect no such relief this time. 

The high-demand summer driving season winds down after Labour Day and refineries will soon switch to producing cheaper winter fuels. 

But international crude oil prices have surged above US$100 a barrel as fighting once again escalates in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route out of the Persian Gulf. 

Price-tracking website Gasbuddy.com says the national average for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in Canada is almost $1.80, a more than three-cent jump from a day earlier. 

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy, says pump prices could further creep up as high as $1.85 a litre in the next week or two. 

He says diesel prices are also seeing a surge at a particularly bad time for farmers who are in the middle of their fall harvest. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.

By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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