Canadian pump prices creep higher as Mideast fighting escalates
Fuel prices tend to ease off around this time of year, but one industry expert says drivers should expect no such relief this time.
The high-demand summer driving season winds down after Labour Day and refineries will soon switch to producing cheaper winter fuels.
But international crude oil prices have surged above US$100 a barrel as fighting once again escalates in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route out of the Persian Gulf.
Price-tracking website Gasbuddy.com says the national average for a litre of regular unleaded gasoline in Canada is almost $1.80, a more than three-cent jump from a day earlier.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy, says pump prices could further creep up as high as $1.85 a litre in the next week or two.
He says diesel prices are also seeing a surge at a particularly bad time for farmers who are in the middle of their fall harvest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.
By Lauren Krugel | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.