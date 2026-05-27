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Canadians are leaving their eye health on 'read' & it might be catching up to them

When was your last eye exam?

Woman squinting at her phone on a couch.

Struggling to read small text on a phone.

Courtesy of Specsavers Canada
Editor, Studio

Most people wouldn't settle for a date who ghosts them, but are they doing the same with their eye health?

According to the Canada Eyecare Report from Specsavers, one in three Canadians are overdue for an eye exam. For 17% of Canadians, it's been over five years since their eyes were last checked. Five years! That's long enough to date, break up and be back on the apps again.

One of the most surprising findings from the report is that 42% of Canadians say they'd be able to tell if there was a problem with their vision. Which feels a little like saying "I can always spot a red flag," while completely missing your situationship's warning signs.

If you're regularly squinting, getting headaches, dry eyes or eye strain — those are the kind of red flags you need to be on the lookout for. But here's the thing: many eye conditions develop without symptoms at all. So consider this your sign to swipe right on eyecare.

Man getting an eye exam with an optometrist. Eye exam at an optometry clinic.Courtesy of Specsavers Canada

An eye exam is about more than just checking your eyesight or updating your prescription. Regular eye exams that include optical coherence tomography (OCT), an advanced 3D eye health scan, can help your optometrist catch certain eye conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic eye disease in their early stages.

And if you're among the Canadians overdue for an eye exam, it doesn't have to be a long-distance relationship. There are independent optometry clinics located in Specsavers stores across Canada. So it's likely there's one nearby. Visit specsavers.ca to find a location near you and book your next eye exam.

Eye exams are provided by independent optometrists.

The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.

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