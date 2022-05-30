Comments 💬
Cardi B Watched A Yacht Sink On Vacation & Her Video Commentary Is Hilarious
"Child, that sh*t is in Bikini Bottom!"
Cardi B. Right: A sinking boat.
Cardi B might've missed her calling as an on-air sports reporter, after giving followers her live commentary on a sinking yacht outside her window.
The Bodak Yellow singer had followers cracking up over the weekend with the video on her social media, where she gives a running play-by-play of the boat as it goes down outside her luxury villa.
"What the f*ck. Oh my ... It's sinking! Y'all see that? Y'all see that?" she says in the video.
"Oh my God, they can't do nothing about it. There ain't no big boat that can save it? It's gone! It's gone! Bye bye! Bye ... Oh my God, it's gone!"
She later clarified in her Instagram stories that nobody was on the boat when it sunk, so she was only laughing at the sight of millions of dollars going under the waves.
"A whole yacht sinked in front our face. Luckily no one was in there," she said in the stories.
The artist later updated her followers with the full story, letting them know that divers were going to search for where the boat had sunk.
"Update, y'all. So, there's a search team looking for the boat. I just saw a scuba diver going down there ... child, that sh*t is in Bikini Bottom. That b*tch long gone! SpongeBob is auctioning that b*tch," she said.
People reports that Cardi's husband, rapper Offset, also posted his own version of the video on his Instagram stories. While surely his fans engaged, they probably didn't laugh as hard as Cardi's did.