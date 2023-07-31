Cardi B Got Hit By A Drink At A Concert & She Fired Back In The Fiercest Way (VIDEO)
Cardi B wasn't joking when she said "Let's find out and see."
Cardi B won’t tolerate a disrespectful audience member.
A fan splashed a drink in Cardi's face as she performed her song "Bodak Yellow" on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas, and the singer quickly reacted and chucked her mic towards the fan in the audience.
In a video posted to Twitter by Pop Base, security appears to rush into the crowd while Cardi stands on stage as her track continues to play.
Cardi B retweeted a video of the incident with the caption "Jealous Ass B*tch," referencing her husband Offset's new song "Jealousy," which she's featured on.
A recent trend has swept concerts with celebs being attacked on stage by thrown objects, but Cardi obviously wasn't in the mood to let it go down easy this weekend.
Adele recently spoke out against the trend and told fans that she'd "kill" anyone who threw anything at her while performing at her residency in Las Vegas.
"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh*t on stage, have you seen them?" she asked in a video posted to Twitter. "I f*cking dare you. Dare you to throw something at me, and I'll f*cking kill you."
A long list of celebs has suffered fans throwing items on stage to varying degrees, from Bebe Rexha, who had a phone thrown at her her head and needed stitches, to Lil Nas X, who had a sex toy thrown on stage, and even Drake, who's had a parade of bras thrown on stage throughout his tour.
Although Drake doesn't seem to mind the bras, it's best practice for fans to keep their items off stage and away from the artist.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.