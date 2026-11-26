Here's what scammers don't want you to check before buying a used car in Canada
When you're browsing used cars, it's easy to see a great price and spotless paint job and think you've found the one. And while you definitely can find good deals out there, even the nicest-looking used car can still hide some big issues.
So what should you actually be looking for? Accident and damage history is the obvious place to start, but it only tells part of the story. Years of ownership, maintenance and wear and tear all shape a vehicle's value, safety and reliability, and the costliest problems rarely show up at a glance.
And that's before fraud comes in. Not every seller is out to trick you, but some are, and the tactics keep getting more sophisticated.
For example, VIN fraud, or re-vinning, hides a car's history and identity by copying its vehicle identification number (VIN) onto another vehicle, often a stolen one. Odometer tampering, meanwhile, makes a car look like it's been driven less than it has, which can make it seem more valuable and in better shape than it is.
Some scammers also try something called "title washing," where written-off (aka salvage) vehicles are moved across provincial borders and resold with misleading paperwork or a seemingly clean title. These cars can have serious damage and costly repairs ahead.
And some sellers hide that a vehicle has a lien, meaning it's being held as security for an unpaid debt. Even after a car changes owners, the lender may still have the right to repossess it if the debt goes unpaid.
So how do you know if you're looking at a good deal or a future headache? You find out more about the things you can't see.
Courtesy of Getty Images
A CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report pulls together data from police, insurance and service sources to show what's been documented about a car's past. Depending on the vehicle, that can include odometer history, accident and damage history, liens, recalls, theft and service history.
Add a VIN Fraud Check, and you're tapping into billions of data records from thousands of sources, which can flag things like odometer discrepancies and potential VIN fraud you'd never spot by eye.
The best time to find a problem is before you buy. A car is a huge financial commitment, so there's no reason to rush it, and the right info helps you shop with confidence.
Head to CARFAX Canada to get started.