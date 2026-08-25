Carney stresses 'Team Canada' trade approach in calls with Opposition leaders

Carney briefs Opposition leaders on U.S. trade
Carney briefs Opposition leaders on U.S. trade
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, left, and Liberal Leader Mark Carney shake hands following the English-language federal leaders' debate in Montreal, Thursday, April 17, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed the importance of a "united Team Canada approach" in phone calls with other party leaders today about the state of trade talks with the United States.

The Prime Minister's Office says Carney briefed the Opposition leaders about Canada's new measures responding to an escalating trade war with the United States.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters in Windsor today that he would work with the government and other parties to respond to Trump’s “unjustified” tariffs.

He reiterated calls for the Liberals to recall Parliament and release the text of the proposed deal that Canada’s trade team walked away from last week.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said in a statement in French that Carney told him that his preference is to no longer discuss any compromises regarding supply management.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne today announced new retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. goods and hiked existing duties on steel and aluminum to 50 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2026.

By Craig Lord | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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