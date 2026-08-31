Carney meets business leaders to discuss U.S. trade, says PM's office

Carney meets business leaders on U.S. trade
Carney meets business leaders on U.S. trade
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks as he announces a $11.3 billion contract for icebreakers at the Davie shipyard in Levis, Quebec on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney has met with a number of business leaders across different sectors to discuss Canada's trade relationship with the U.S.    

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office says the meeting covered recent developments on the file and the government's priorities to spur economic growth and investment in Canada. 

The statement says attendees were also invited to share perspectives from their respective industries. 

Twenty-three companies were identified as attendees, including RBC, Enbridge, Bell Canada and Bombardier. 

CN Rail, Suncor and Nutrien were also listed as attendees. 

The meeting comes as Carney also named Dominic Barton as chair of Invest in Canada, replacing outgoing CEO Laurel Broten, a former Ontario cabinet minister. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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