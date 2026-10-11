Carney says U.S.-Russia diesel supply deal hurts Ukraine peace cause: PMO
Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today about U.S. President Donald Trump's new diesel fuel supply agreement with Russia.
The Prime Minister's Office says the two leaders discussed the new agreement for Russia to supply millions of tonnes of diesel fuel to the United States, which Trump announced on Friday.
The PMO says Carney made clear this agreement runs against the efforts of Canada and its allies to end the war in Europe by providing Russia with new revenue.
A readout from the office says the two leaders talked about increasing coordination with allies to help Ukraine with its air defence needs.
Trump posted on social media on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," which appeared to be news to Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy said on social media that he supports Trump's "energy ceasefire" but he is awaiting details from the White House, and that Russia must back it up by ending its strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2026.
By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.