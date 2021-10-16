Your Chance Of Catching COVID-19 From Touching Stuff At Grocery Stores Is 'Low,' Says Study
Researchers couldn't find any trace of the coronavirus in nearly 1,000 samples!
A new study suggests the chance of opening the freezer door and catching COVID-19 while you're on your weekly grocery trip "is low."
Researchers from the University of Guelph tested surfaces in grocery stores across Ontario twice a week for a month and found that every single sample — no matter when or where they got it from — came back negative for the virus.
#UofGResearch | New #UofG study led by Dr. @MariaGCorradini and PhD student @MaleekaSingh suggests the chances of g… https://t.co/amTzZ7LH4A— University of Guelph (@University of Guelph) 1633448713.0
Researchers tested surfaces in four zones of the store — deli counters, refrigerated sections, carts/baskets and front counters) and didn't find any trace of the virus within the 957 samples they took from mid-October to mid-November 2020.
"These results suggest that the risk of exposure from contaminated high-touch surfaces within a food retailer store tested under real-life conditions is low if preventive measures and recommended sanitizing routines are maintained," the study said.
Preventive measures include regular sanitization, enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing among staff and shoppers.
"We believe that cleaning and disinfecting contact surfaces along with wearing masks significantly minimize the risk of transmission from surfaces in grocery stores to humans," Dr. Maria Corradini, leader of the study, told the University of Guelph.
