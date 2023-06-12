Chatters Hair Salon Is An Underrated Canadian Icon & Here’s Why They Deserve More Recognition
Sustainability, accessibility, inclusivity — they’re doing it all.
When it comes to cultural icons, Canada has a lot to be proud of. From bloody caesars and trusty double-doubles to Celine Dion and Bieber, this country is a powerhouse for creating legends.
And there's another Canadian that deserves a place in the pantheon of national icons — Chatters Hair Salon.
Why? On top of being an OG Canadian brand straight out of the prairies, Chatters Hair Salons can now be found in Newfoundland and Labrador, on Vancouver Island and everywhere in between.
As well as growing into Canada's largest salon-based retailer, Chatters has been blazing trails in the beauty industry for decades.
Today, they offer a genderless service menu and go above and beyond for the environment so you can look good, feel good and do good all at once.
They're an OG Canadian brand
In 1991, the first Chatters salon opened in Red Deer, Alberta. Now there are 117 more locations across the country. They were even the official hair salon of this year's Juno Awards.
It can be scary to take the leap and chop off your locks or dye your hair a new colour, but Chatters has over 1,500 experienced stylists who can give you great advice and help you look and feel your best.
And while that's already enough to earn them the title of "Canadian success story," it's what they continue to do that cements their icon status.
They're making waves in the beauty industry
Chatters is committed to removing the barriers to beauty and making sure everyone gets to look and feel good however they show up.
Because having your hair cut, coloured or styled should be an enjoyable experience for everyone, Chatters offers a genderless menu with prices based on hair length and appointment duration instead of "male" or "female" styles.
Chatters are also doing their part for the environment. They're the largest Green Circle-certified salon chain in North America, which means they use sustainable practices to divert 95% of their salon waste from landfills (think hair trimmings, leftover hair colours and foils).
They offer tons of salon-quality products in-store & online
In a Chatters Hair Salon or online at chatters.ca, you can browse over 70 brands, including staples like Redken, Paul Mitchell and Moroccanoil; cult faves like Olaplex; and eco-conscious brands like Pureology and Biolage.
Online, you can shop 24/7 for hair products, styling tools (like straighteners, curling irons, blow dryers and hot air brushes) and beauty supplies (like lashes and nail polish).
Plus, they have plenty of vegan, sustainable and cruelty-free products.
When it's time for your next cut, colour or style, don't sleep on Chatters Hair Salon. They've been making Canadians look fabulous for nearly 35 years now, and they're still going strong.
It's the perfect spot to find super-talented stylists in an inclusive atmosphere offering eco-friendly practices and products. Plus, you'll find all your fave salon-quality products and tools in-store and online.
If that's not iconic, then what is?
To learn more about Chatters Hair Salon, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.