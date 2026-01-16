These $1.50 vintage glasses at Dollarama are 'dupes' of the popular $11.25 ones on Amazon

Same ribbed aesthetic, very different price tag!

Dollarama Canada. Right: Glasses from Dollarama

Dollarama Canada sells these trendy glasses for way cheaper than Amazon.

People love Dollarama because of its reliably low prices, and if you know where to look, you can score some amazing stuff. These trendy glasses have gained attention online, because they're basically the definition of the perfect Dollarama find.

The vintage-style glasses are a whopping $9.75 cheaper than those sold on Amazon Canada, with a super similar look. Right now, you can head to Dollarama and get the ribbed highball glasses with that trendy vintage aesthetic for just $1.50 each.

The similar stylish glasses are selling for $11.25 each on Amazon Canada, and have a 4.5 rating on the website. If you want the same look for less, though, the Dollarama alternatives are perfect.

A Dollarama glass. Dollarama finds.Morgan Leet | Narcity

While it's not the Galateo brand, the Jade brand version — selling for $1.50 at Dollarama — has the same trendy ribbed design that' you've probably seen on social media. These glasses hold 15.2 oz (450 ml), making them perfect for cocktails, iced coffee or just everyday use.

A set of glasses. Right: Glasses on a shelf Amazon Canada glasses. Right: Dollarama glasses.Amazon Canada, Morgan Leet | Narcity

The Amazon Canada glasses only hold 350 ml, although they do sell a 550 ml option — but for those, the cost jumps up to $12.50 per glass.

A person holding a glass, showing the bottom. Dollarama glasses.Morgan Leet | Narcity

If you're looking to upgrade your glassware collection with that chic look without breaking the bank, the Dollarama option is a solid choice. At $1.50 a glass, you could get seven glasses for less than the price of one from Amazon!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.


