Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
amazon canada

11 Cheap Face Masks You Can Get On Amazon Canada To Give Your Skin A Little TLC

Sheet masks, peel-off masks and eye patches starting at $3.99.

11 Cheap Face Masks You Can Get On Amazon Canada To Give Your Skin A Little TLC
Natalia Buia | Narcity Media, Natalia Buia | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We're in the golden age of skincare products and there's no shortage of affordable and effective face masks on the internet. While there are a ton of great options you can pick up at your local drugstore, you can also treat yourself to what Amazon Canada has to offer.

Whether you prefer sheets or peel-offs, clean or Korean beauty brands, you can find what you need for as little as $3.99. Here are 11 face masks you can order online.

Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Jelly Eye Sheet Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $3.99

Details: This sheet mask is made with seaweed extract and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin feeling fresh, hydrated and healthy-looking. You can put this on in the morning after a long night out.

$3.99 On AMAZON CANADA

MEAROSA Vitamin C Collagen Essence Facial Sheet Masks

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.99

Details: You can find a lot of value packs on Amazon including this set from Korean brand Mearosa. It comes with two aloe masks, two honey masks, two green tea masks and two pomegranate masks that can help rejuvenate the skin and improve texture.

$13.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Freeman Feeling Beautiful Charcoal & Black Sugar Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $4.97

Details: Charcoal is an essential ingredient when you're looking to detoxify your skin. You have the option of using this as an exfoliator or as a five-minute mask to help absorb oil and impurities.

$4.97 On AMAZON CANADA

Garnier Mattifying Peel Off Beauty Face Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $3.99

Details: This Garnier mask with green tea is super hydrating and offers 24-hour moisturization when your skin needs it the most. It's meant for normal to combo skin but you can grab one that's specifically designed for dull or dry skin, instead.

$3.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Rael Bamboo Face Sheet Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $16.95

Details: The same brand that makes those popular pimple patches also makes these silky-soft, natural bamboo masks that combat dryness. It's an essential item to have in your cabinet during the harsh winter months.

$16.95 On AMAZON CANADA

Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $13.99

Details: The carbonated bubbles in this top-rated clay mask gently massage pores and remove blackheads. You can paste it all over your face, wait five minutes, splash some water and massage for two more minutes to get healthier-looking skin.

$13.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

Amazon Canada

Price: $15.99 ($19.99)

Details: Another popular clay mask is this one which claims to be the "world's most powerful facial". A ton of TikTok users have been raving about it this year and some even say it works on their hair, too. So for 16 bucks you essentially get a two-in-one product.

$15.99 On AMAZON CANADA

24K Gold Eye Mask Anti-Aging Eye Patches

Amazon Canada

Price: $22.71

Details: This one's a little on the pricey side but well worth it, according to recent Amazon shoppers. If you have dark circles around your eyes, these patches can help reduce puffiness, bags and crow's feet.

$22.71 On AMAZON CANADA

Farm Stay Real Essence Masks

Amazon Canada

Price: $14.99

Details: This eight-pack from Korean brand Farm Stay is loaded with effective ingredients like avocado, coconut, mango, and manuka honey. Not only will it hydrate, but it'll also leave your skin feeling dewy and glowing, too.

$14.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Under Eye Patches For Puffy Eyes

Amazon Canada

Price: $18.99

Details: Even if you didn't sleep for eight hours last night, a couple of minutes with these eye patches on and it'll look as though you did. Unlike other patches, these are vegan, paraben and sulphate-free with clean ingredients.

$18.99 On AMAZON CANADA

ANAIRUI Turmeric Vitamin C Face Mask

Amazon Canada

Price: $17.99

Details: Turmeric is an ingredient often used in India to help skin beauty and improve the appearance of dark spots. If you're in search of radiant, smoother-looking skin then this mask can help give you those results.

$17.99 On AMAZON CANADA

A Touchscreen Toaster & 19 Other Household Items That Are Totally Splurge-Worthy

Including a self-changing garbage bin and a giant bean bag chair. 👀

@idahomeliving | Instagram, @bartesian | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's so fun to see what kind of fancy products exist out there, like this coffee alarm clock or this assortment of statement furniture.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Cozy Onesies That Are Perfect For Lounging Around The House When It's Too Cold Out

Some are stylish enough to wear on the go, too!

@meundies | Instagram, @smashtess | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As patio season wraps up, many of us are starting to retreat to the comfort of our warm homes after work. We're trading in our cute sundresses for knit sweaters and one cold-weather staple we can't live without is the onesie.

Keep Reading Show less

13 Pieces Of Furniture That'll Make Your Itty-Bitty Home Way More Functional

They're actually affordable, too.

Amazon Canada, Beatriz Vera | Shutterstock

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If your home is less than palatial, you probably already know the struggle of feeling cluttered and not having enough storage space. One way to beat a tiny, crammed home is by being selective with the furniture you choose.

Keep Reading Show less

29 Useful Products On Amazon Canada That Will Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier

Reviewers swear by them!

Amazon Canada, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

My all-time favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that are actually useful. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will make my day-to-day a little easier.

Keep Reading Show less