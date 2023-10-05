Cheap Halloween Candy: Here's How Prices Compare At Costco, Walmart, Dollarama & Bulk Barn
Where can you get Halloween candy and chocolate for cheap? 🍫🎃
It's that time of year when grocery store shelves are stocked with Halloween candy and chocolate that you can buy to give out to trick-or-treaters or to treat yourself with.
But, if you haven't bought any yet, you might be thinking of shopping at discount retailers in Canada like Costco, Walmart, Dollarama and Bulk Barn to save money.
Those stores have Halloween candy and chocolate including Rockets, KitKat, Aero, Skittles, Snickers, Twix, M&Ms, Wunderbar, Mars, and more.
You can also get Canadian Halloween candy like Coffee Crisp, Caramilk and Crispy Crunch at Canada's well-known discount retailers.
Now, let's get into how prices compare at Costco, Walmart, Dollarama and Bulk Barn so you can save money for Halloween!
Rockets
Bag of Rockets at Dollarama. Right: Rockets at Bulk Barn.
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity
You can find a 325-gram bag of Rockets at Dollarama for $3.50 which works out to $1.07 per 100 grams.
At Bulk Barn, you can find Rockets for $1.77 per 100 grams.
So, if you're looking to buy this candy and want to save money, Dollarama seems like your best bet!
Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties box
Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties box at Costco. Right: Box of Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties at Walmart.
This classic box of Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties chocolates costs $22.99 for a 1.29-kilogram pack with 125 minis at Costco.
That works out to a cost of $1.78 per 100 grams.
A 1.02-kilogram box of Coffee Crisp, KitKat, Aero and Smarties with 100 minis is being sold for $19.97 at Walmart.
That works out to $1.95 per 100 grams.
If these chocolates are your favourite Halloween treat, you'll get them for cheaper at Costco.
Skittles and Starburst box
Skittles and Starburst box at Costco. Right: Box of Skittles and Starburst at Walmart.
Costco has a 1.71-kilogram box of Skittles and Starburst, with 155 minis, for $19.99. It costs $1.16 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, a 554-gram pack of those candies, with 45 minis, costs $9.27.
That breaks down to $1.67 per 100 grams.
Not only is it cheaper at Costco but you also get LifeSavers gummies in the box from the wholesale retailer.
Chocolate balls
Chocolate balls at Dollarama. Right: Chocolate balls at Costco.
Dollarama has a 170-gram bag of jack-o'-lantern-themed chocolate balls for $2 which is $1.17 per 100 grams.
At Costco, you can get a one-kilogram bag of similar Halloween chocolates for $9.99, or $0.99 per 100 grams.
Snickers, Twix, M&Ms and Mars box
Snickers, Twix, M&Ms and Mars box at Costco. Right: Snickers, Twix, M&Ms and Mars box at Walmart.
This box of Snickers, Twix, M&Ms and Mars chocolates at Costco costs $16.99 for a 1.44-kilogram pack with 120 minis.
When breaking down how the price compares to how much you get, it costs $1.17 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a 1.15-kilogram box with 95 minis for $17.77 which works out to $1.54 per 100 grams.
So, you get more chocolates with the Costco pack and the purchase price is still cheaper than the box at Walmart.
More bang for your buck!
Sour Patch Kids, Fuzzy Peach, Swedish Berries and Swedish Fish pack
Bag of Halloween candies at Costco. Right: Box of candies at Walmart.
You can buy a 1.9-kilogram pack of Sour Patch Kids, Fuzzy Peach, Swedish Berries and Swedish Fish candies for $21.99 at Costco.
That's $1.15 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, a 562-gram pack of those candies will set you back $9.38 — also, $1.66 per 100 grams.
Lollipops
Tootsie Pops at Bulk Barn. Right: Chupa Chups at Costco.
Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
You can get four Tootsie Pops at Bulk Barn for $1 which works out to $0.25 per lollipop.
If these are one of your must-have Halloween candies or you want to give them out to trick-or-treaters, you can save money by getting the 1.44-kilogram bag with 240 lollipops at Costco.
It costs $13.99 which works out to $0.05 per lollipop!
Mars
Bag of Mars bars at Dollarama. Right: Mini Mars bars at Walmart.
At Dollarama, a 247-gram bag of mini Mars bars will cost you $4.25.
That's $1.72 per 100 grams.
Walmart also has mini Mars bars but a 325-gram bag costs $6.87 which works out to $2.11 per 100 grams.
So, you can save money by getting a pack of these chocolate bars at Dollarama instead of Walmart.
Caramilk, Mr. Big, Crispy Crunch and Wunderbar box
Caramilk, Mr. Big, Crispy Crunch and Wunderbar box at Walmart. Right: Caramilk, Mr. Big, Crispy Crunch and Wunderbar box at Costco.
Walmart has a one-kilogram box of Caramilk, Mr. Big, Crispy Crunch and Wunderbar that comes with 90 minis for $16.98.
That breaks down to $1.69 per 100 grams or $0.18 per chocolate bar.
You can get a 956-gram box of 18 full-sized Caramilk, Mr. Big, Wunderbar and Crispy Crunch chocolate bars for $15.69 at Costco.
That's $1.64 per 100 grams or $0.87 per bar.
Also, the box at Costco includes Crunchies which the box at Walmart doesn't.
If you want to be the envy of the neighbourhood and give out full-sized chocolate bars on Halloween, you'll end up spending more per bar at Costco.
But you still get more bang for your buck in general because the box of full-sized chocolate bars costs less at the wholesale retailer.
If you're wondering where you can get the cheapest Halloween candy and chocolate across these discount retailers, let's break down who won the price comparisons.
Costco beat out Walmart in all five of the Halloween candy head-to-head matchups between the stores.
Not only did the wholesaler trounce Walmart but Costco also beat out Bulk Barn and Dollarama once each.
Then, Dollarama beat both Bulk Barn and Walmart as well.
It seems like Costco and Dollarama are the discount retailers to shop at if you want to buy cheap Halloween candy!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.