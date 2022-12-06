This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
You can find pure relaxation here. 🧖
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite.
King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many different amenities that will help you have such a great time you might even consider staying the entire 24 hours it remains open to patrons.
For a $50 entrance fee, the Korean-inspired spa offers an all-encompassing experience that includes nine different themed saunas — including one inside a golden pyramid — relaxing pools, a food court, and various extra services like massages.
@melissa_diep
Super clean and hands down THE best massage I’ve ever had! #koreanspa #kingspa #chicagospa
You can choose from an assortment of activities to fill your time. There are refreshing facial treatments and body scrubs for $100+, massages as cheap as $80, and even a 30-minute vaginal steaming session offered.
However, you don't necessarily have to choose any of the add-ons to relax at this Illinois establishment.
Once inside, you’re left to your own devices. So, you can go from the steamy amethyst sauna room to a quick session in the meditation room and on to the food court for fresh Korean food.
Even though customers can stay as long as they want, the services only run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Some of the saunas and wet areas also close for a period of time for cleaning.
Those who stay past 2 a.m. will be charged a $10 overnight fee. Once you officially stay 24 hours inside the installations, you will be charged another $50 for a new day entrance price.
King Spa & Sauna
Price: $50+
Address: 809 Civic Center Dr, Niles, IL 60714
Why You Need To Go: You can find so many ways to relax at this spa open 24/7!