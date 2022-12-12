There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
It's the perfect break from holiday stress!
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while.
One place where you can definitely find that type of self-care is the Serenity Salt Cave, located in Nolensville, TN, which offers a 45-minute session inside a huge cave covered in Himalayan Pink salt.
The treatment costs $30 a session, so it's a relatively affordable way to feel all the serene vibes you need to get you through your busy days.
The Tennessee spa offers salt therapy inspired by Ukrainian methods, according to their official website. There is evidence suggesting that inhaling Himalayan salt is good for your vascular and respiratory systems. So, once you get in the room, you'll see just how relaxing this practice really is.
Inside, you can lounge on a zero-gravity chair while breathing in the air that has been purified by the salt.
The spa offers other treatments you can get there as well, like the $30 infrared sauna sessions and the ionic $38 Ionic foot baths.
Clients can find a total of three locations across the Volunteer State, including Nolensville, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill.
Serenity Salt Cave
Price: $30
Address: 7149 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
Why You Need To Go: You can relax inside a Himalayan salt cave
This article has been updated since it was originally published on February 12, 2020.