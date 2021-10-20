Chicago's Real Estate Is The Most Affordable In North America & Here's What You Can Get for $200K
These places would be a STEAL in Toronto, New York or Vancouver.
If you're dying to buy a home but the prices in your city are just too wild, you might want to move to Chicago.
The city was just ranked as the most affordable housing market in North America, according to the North American House Affordability Index from Oxford Economics.
Chicago ranked No. 1 in the HAI rankings and there are plenty of cozy-looking homes available there for under US$200,000.
And we're not talking about total fixer-uppers or creepy shacks, either.
You can get a place with a couple of bedrooms, a garage and more than 2,000 square feet of livable space for that price.
Just take a look at this one we found on Realtor.
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
It's a detached home listed for just under $170K in the southern part of the city.
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
It's got four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a cute little space on the second floor.
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
The kitchen is also pretty sweet.
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
The unfinished basement is huge, there's a garage at the back of the lot and there's even a nice backyard that you can do all kinds of things with.
Angel Gonzalez | Realty of Chicago LLC
That's just one example of what you can get in Chicago for less than you'd pay in most major cities.
There are plenty of other finds around the $200K mark, including this two-storey home for $250K, a four-bed, two-bath place for $214K and this brick home with an amazing back deck for $182,900.
In other words, you can get a nice little detached home in Chicago for less than half of what you'd pay in Toronto, New York or Vancouver.