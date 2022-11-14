This 23-Year-Old In Chicago Lives In Everyone's 'Dream' Apartment (VIDEOS)
She affords it with "multiple incomes."
TikTokers have found their "dream" living quarters in a 23-year-old woman's apartment.
High above the Chicago, IL streets lives Darija Stanojevic (@daroooh), a woman that has gone viral on social media for posting the views from her extravagant floor-to-ceiling windows that looks like a Pinterest fantasy.
Stanojevic, who goes by Daro, regularly shares stunning clips from her Windy City abode. In them, she relaxes on the couch to take in the dazzling skyline views late at night, during a quiet sunset, and even amid an intense thunderstorm.
@daroooh
I dreamed of living in an apartment just like this when I was younger. And here I’am today 🥹 little Daro would be so proud. I love you all - thank you for the countless amount of support and love you show on my videos #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #chicago
The sweeping city panorama partnered with Daro's interior aesthetic has earned millions of impressed viewers.
Her comment section is full of hopeful sentiments like "This is all I want for myself at this age" and "One day I will have a house like this🥹."
She hasn't revealed what building she lives in or even indulged followers in how much she pays in rent. Needless to say, though, commenters believe you need to make "bank" to live in a high-rise apartment and estimate somewhere in the thousands.
The comments on one of Daros videos.daroooh | TikTok
Depending on the location, other Chicago-area "Luxury" apartments listed on Rent Cafe range from a $1790 studio to $13,000 3-bedroom floor plans.
Another thing commenters regularly wonder is how Daro manages to afford rent. In a TikTok video posted back in October, she mentioned that she lives with her boyfriend and accredits being able to afford the property through "multiple sources of income."
Narcity reached out to Daro regarding her viral apartment and we will update this article when we receive a response.