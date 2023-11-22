7 Things You Didn’t Know A Laptop Under $600 Could Do
Being budget-friendly doesn't have to mean sacrificing power.
For a lot of people, the end of the year inspires them to reflect on the past and look ahead to the new year and what it has to offer. If you're reading this on an overheating laptop that takes an hour to start up, you might want to consider a new laptop to help you elevate your game in 2024.
But when it comes to the price tag of new tech, having to trade off functionality for the sake of funds is a legit concern. This year, you don't have to settle or sacrifice your budget. You can treat yourself to better by understanding your tech needs and where to uncover the best bang for your buck.
Case in point, the new generation of Chromebook Plus laptops.1 These computers take the security and reliability of the standard Chromebook and beef up the power and storage for an even greater user experience. What does that mean for you? A laptop that's attractively priced and doesn't ask you to trade off power, capability or versatility.
If you're in the market for a new computer, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers you reliable performance and unmatched security, plus a bunch of extra perks like AI-powered editing tools and three months of Adobe Photoshop at no additional cost.2
Curious about what else this under-$600 laptop can do? Here are seven of its coolest features.
Everything you need to get creative, work & relax
Adobe Photoshop on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Courtesy of Google Canada
Once upon a time, Chromebooks weren't considered the bee's knees of laptops. But that's ancient history, and today's Chromebook Plus laptops happily run top-notch apps from Adobe, Microsoft Office and Figma to Netflix, Minecraft and plenty more without breaking a sweat.
Plus, some great deals are happening right now. You can get Photoshop web and Adobe Express Premium plan for three months2 at no additional cost with Chromebook Plus and create standout photos and quick designs with ease.
Say 'hello' to the Google Photos Magic Eraser
The Magic Eraser in action.
Courtesy of Google Canada
So you have a new favourite photo with your favourite people, but there's a total goon photobombing in the background! Save one version for your own entertainment, but for everywhere else, you can bring in one of Google Photos' coolest features: The Magic Eraser.
Using the power of AI, The Magic Eraser identifies features in your photo that you might want to remove and, with the press of a button, they're gone. Use it alongside the other epic editing features in Google Photos like HDR, filters, colour correction and more to make your pics pop.
It's your call with levelled-up video chat tools
Chromebook Plus' video chat tools.
Courtesy of Google Canada
It's 2023, and you don't need to put up with bad video call quality — whether you’re on a work call or just catching up with an old friend. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 steps up the game with a 1080p webcam and AI-powered magic that automatically adjusts your calls for better lighting, noise cancellation or enhanced clarity.
Plus the option to mute or go camera-off with a click, it's perfect for work meetings or virtual hangs with fam and friends.
Skip the anti-virus software
A Chromebook on a desk.
Courtesy of Chromebook
A rarely discussed but undeniably important topic is safety, and you could spend hours and hundreds of dollars finding the right antivirus software for you. Well, prepare to save some time and money because Chromebooks have your back from jump with built-in virus protection.3
Made with a Titan C2 security chip, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is built to protect you, your information and your laptop from infiltration by bad actors. When you're looking for ease and versatility in a laptop, knowing your security is taken care of is a huge plus.
Work offline & online, anywhere, anytime
The Chromebook features automatic syncing.
Courtesy of Google Canada
You don't need an internet connection to stay on top of things when you have an Acer Chromebook Plus 515. Google's built-in apps automatically sync your work so you're always up to date, whether the Wi-Fi is cooperating or not.4 Now you can make up your holiday list on Google Docs regardless of your network connection.
Updates that don't ruin your plans
Automatic updates never interrupt your work.
Courtesy of Google Canada
It's happened to everyone. Whether you're about to print an assignment, run into a meeting or finally call your bestie for that long-awaited chat — bloop! — your laptop goes AWOL to do an update that could take half an hour to half the day.
This just isn't a thing with Chromebook Plus. The automatic updates happen quietly in the background.5 And with its solid 10-hour battery life6, you can get on with your day without annoying interruptions.
Light & tough construction
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Narcity Media
If your laptops tend to test gravity, it's time to up your game. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 has passed military-grade durability tests, including 10 million keyboard presses and 25,000 hinge flips. It's ready for whatever life throws your way.
One of Chromebook's top qualities has always been its affordable price point. And while the price is certainly an appealing part of the Chromebook story, these laptops also have a lot going on under the hood.
If you're shopping for a laptop but are steering clear of affordability for fear of low performance, you can put that worry to bed with Chromebook Plus.
Built to withstand life's little fumbles, creative tools that won't break the bank and AI-powered editing at your fingertips, the Chromebook Plus 515 is a prime example of affordability without compromise.
1 When compared to top selling Chromebooks from July 2022 to Dec 2022.
2 Terms & Conditions apply. See chromebook.com/perks for full offer details. Limited time offer. Applicable while supplies last.
3 Built-in virus protection relies on auto-updates and auto-backup, which require an internet connection.
4 You must be connected to the internet to set up this feature. Download required. Must have available storage space in Drive.
5 Internet connection required to receive updates.
6 Battery life may vary based on device and upon usage and other conditions.
