Cineplex Is Having A BOGO Deal On Movie Tickets Just In Time For The Weekend

You can get a free ticket for Eternals, Dune or House of Gucci — even in VIP theatres!

Tammy Leung | Dreamstime, Settawat Udom | Dreamstime

Looking for something to do this weekend? Call up your significant other, BFF or family member for a movie night because Cineplex is having a BOGO deal on tickets right now.

All you have to do is buy one ticket for the movie you want to see and use code 2021241 to get the second ticket free. The deal is on from today to Sunday, December 12 and only works for showtimes between those dates.

There are some really big pictures out right now like Eternals, Dune and House of Gucci that you can redeem the code for. Unfortunately, you can't use it to buy advance tickets on movies that aren't out yet (like Spider-Man: No Way Home) and it only works once per transaction.

If you're an avid cinema-goer, then you might also be interested in Cineplex's monthly subscription service. Earlier this year, Cineplex launched a $9.99 per month subscription where SCENE members can get one general-admission ticket per month along with discounts on food and drinks.

Cineplex

Details: Get a free movie ticket when you buy one from now until December 12. Not only does it work for general admission in standard theatres, but it also applies to special experiences like 3D, VIP and IMAX as well.

