The Cineplex VIP Cinemas Menu Just Got A Massive Refresh & You Could Win A $100 Gift Card
Add a taste of the tropics to your next Cineplex VIP Cinemas visit.
Your experience at Cineplex VIP Cinemas just got a tropical upgrade with tasty new drinks from Malibu Rum. Because what better way is there to beat the summer heat than chilling in the cinema while sipping on a fun and fresh cocktail?
From July 10 to September 3, Malibu is serving summery cocktails at select Cineplex VIP Cinemas near you. With refreshing flavours and tropical notes to choose from — combined with a good movie, of course — you're in for the complete sensory experience.
So what's on the menu? Piña Coladas of course! Not only is the iconic Piña Colada one of the best ways to enjoy Malibu Rum, but it's also the perfect drink to beat the summer heat and feel like you took a trip to the tropics.
A Piña Colada, cocktail menu and popcorn.Melissa Cultraro | Narcity Media
The Piña Colada is Malibu's tasty take on the fan-fav tropical drink. Made with Malibu Original Rum, pineapple and coconut, this Piña Colada is the perfect accompaniment to your cinematic Malibu experience.
Plus, you can experience the full VIP treatment as your bartender whips up this iconic tropical treat fresh every time.
A Piña Colada and bottle of Malibu Rum on a bar. Melissa Cultraro | Narcity Media
Along with these hot new menu items, you'll get a chance to win a $100 Cineplex gift card. All you have to do is visit maliburumdrinks.com and enter your name, email and province — no purchase necessary.
Cineplex VIP Cinemas takes your traditional movie experience to the next level with specialty drinks, food and dessert delivered right to your seat in the adults-only theatre or licensed lounge.
Now, you can enjoy their current menu of delicious food and drinks with new beverage options by Malibu Rum. On the menu alongside the Piña Colada are the ready-to-drink Watermelon Mojito (Ontario only) and Pineapple Bay Breeze (Canada-wide, except Ontario).
Malibu Rum Watermelon Mojito cocktails. Right: Melissa Cultraro holds a Piña Colada. Melissa Cultraro | Narcity Media
The only thing better than a tropical cocktail as you treat yourself to a blockbuster this summer is the chance to experience it again with a $100 Cineplex gift card, so don't forget to enter at maliburumdrinks.com.
Cheers to that, Canada!
For more information and other tasty cocktail offerings, follow Malibu Rum on Instagram or Facebook.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.