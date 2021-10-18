Trending Tags

holiday shopping

Coach Outlet Canada Has Holiday Gifts Under $60 For Everyone On Your List

You can also score an extra 15% off on select items!

Coach Outlet Canada Has Holiday Gifts Under $60 For Everyone On Your List
Zhi Qi | Dreamstime, Coach Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you or someone close to you loves designer clothes & accessories, then you'd be happy to know that Coach Outlet in Canada just dropped their holiday gift shop and items start at $15.

The brand made it super easy to shop online by splitting everything into four different categories. You can shop gifts under $250, gifts under $130, gifts under $60 and best-selling gifts at every price point.

There are over 100 items for $60 or less that would make great stocking stuffers or Secret Santa presents for friends, family or colleagues.

The Essential Tea Rose Silk Diamond Scarf is 50% off right now and only $39. It's a versatile scarf because you can wear it around your neck, as a belt or around your Coach bag as an accent.

The Money Clip Card Case is a great gift for anyone who doesn't want to carry around a bulky wallet. It's currently 60% off and only $39.20.

Any jewelry lover is going to love getting Signature Jewel Drop Earrings for the holidays. They're on sale right now for $59 and you can get an extra 15% off automatically applied at checkout.

If you want to splurge on someone special this year, you can get them the Kleo Shoulder Bag 23 that's 60% off right now and only $199.20. It's lavishly made with refined pebble leather and suede and because it's denim blue, it'll go with just about any outfit.

Coach Outlet

Price: $15 and up

Details: No matter who you're shopping for or what your budget is, you can find something special for the holidays at Coach Outlet. You can shop gifts under $250, gifts under $130 and gifts under $60 — some items even offer an extra 15% at checkout.

Find It On COACH OUTLET

The Best Stocking Stuffer Ideas In Canada For The 2021 Holidays & Some Cost Less Than A Toonie

30+ ideas from Amazon Canada, Indigo and more!

May Ning | Narcity, @elago | Instagram

Even though we haven't even celebrated Halloween yet, brands are already coming out with gift sets and advent calendars in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year: the holidays.

12 Home Office Gifts You'll Want To Give Yourself Before The 2021 Holidays

Hands up if you're STILL working from home. 👋

Amazon Canada, Simona Pilolla | Dreamstime

Although many Canadians are heading back to the office, a lot of us are still working from home — some even without any plans to return.

The Best Advent Calendars For The 2021 Holidays You Can Get In Canada

Calendars for fans of chocolate, beauty products, Marvel and more!

The Body Shop, DAVIDsTEA

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. While a lot of us are still hunting down Halloween costumes and decorations, others have already started their holiday shopping.

Indigo's Holiday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get A Ton Of Stuff Up To 40% Off

Sometimes shopping early pays off!

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, @indigo | Instagram

Even though Halloween is two weeks away, the impending holidays are already top of mind for a lot of us. According to Canada Post, Canadians are shopping early and often — with 20% buying all their presents before the end of October.

