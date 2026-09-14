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Did someone say Vanilla? Coca-Cola Vanilla is back in Canada and fans have been waiting for it

Grab the classic flavour through December.

Coca-Cola Vanilla cans

Coca-Cola Vanilla is back

Courtesy of Coca-Cola
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

Summer may be coming to a close, but there's something around the corner to brighten your days — Coca-Cola Vanilla is returning to Canada for a limited-time!

After launching in Canada in 2002, the fan-favourite beverage is back by popular demand, giving fans another chance to get their hands on its smooth vanilla taste.

And much like low-rise baggy jeans, space buns and wraparound sunglasses, this early 2000s icon is set to make an impression. If Coca-Cola's Holiday Creamy Vanilla LTO in 2025 is anything to go by, Canadians are going to be all over it (they sold out).

Coca-Cola Vanilla is all about that smooth combination of Coca-Cola taste with vanilla flavour, giving you a delicious and nostalgic spin on a classic. And you can get Coca-Cola Vanilla in Zero Sugar too.

A person pours Coca-Cola Vanilla into a glass Coca-Cola VanillaCourtesy of Coca-Cola

Both versions are available now through December 31, 2026, so there's plenty of time to stock up.

And because Coca-Cola Vanilla is made, distributed and sold in Canada in partnership with Coke Canada Bottling, there's plenty of local pride in every drop.

You can find Coca-Cola Vanilla and Coca-Cola Vanilla Zero Sugar in 500 mL bottles, 12-packs of 355 mL cans and individual 355 mL cans, while the original version is also available in 6-packs of 710 mL bottles.

Whether you're rediscovering a favourite taste or enjoying it for the first time, Coca-Cola Vanilla is back to make the rest of the year a little sweeter.

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