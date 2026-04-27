Conservatives call for AG probe into PrescribeIT

Conservatives call on auditor general to investigate $250 million PrescribeIT program
Conservatives call for AG probe into PrescribeIT
Conservative MP Dan Mazier speaks during a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Conservative MPs are calling on the auditor general to probe the federal government's handling of a $250 million program which is reportedly set to be scrapped next month.

PrescribeIT was launched in 2017 to modernize the way doctors send prescriptions to pharmacies and to phase out older technology, such as fax machines.

Conservative MP Dan Mazier cites reporting by The Globe and Mail which suggests fewer than five per cent of prescriptions are sent using the PrescribeIT program, which is being shut down on May 29.

Mazier says Conservatives have been working at the committee level to produce documents related to PrescribeIT.

He accuses the government of filibustering those efforts until it can restructure the parliamentary committees to reflect the Liberals' new majority in the House of Commons, which is expected to happen this week.

Mazier says if that happens, the public may never see documents explaining the government's handling of PrescribeIT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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