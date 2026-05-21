Poilievre says all Conservatives will campaign for Alberta to stay part of Canada

Conservatives want Alberta in Canada: Poilievre
Conservatives want Alberta in Canada: Poilievre
Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks during the annual Canada Strong and Free Network in Ottawa on Thursday, May 7, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he and all Conservative MPs will press for Alberta to remain part of Canada in any separation referendum campaign in the province.

He says the Conservatives will do the same if the Parti Québécois forms a government in Quebec and launches another separation referendum campaign in that province.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to hold a televised address later today as the United Conservative Party government considers adding a question about Alberta's future in Confederation to a slate of referendum questions in October.

A Wednesday legislative committee meeting meant to debate a potential referendum question was derailed when Smith's government issued a press release saying the committee had voted in favour of holding a referendum before the vote actually took place.

Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney should do more to quell separatist sentiment in Alberta by pushing resource development and dropping the gun buyback program.

Carney signed an agreement with Smith last week that adjusted climate polices including industrial carbon pricing and backed plans to advance a new oil pipeline to the Pacific Coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026. 

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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