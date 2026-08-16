Conservatives call for extension of temporary gas price relief until next summer
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the federal government should give Canadians at least another 10 months of relief at the pumps.
The Liberals suspended the federal fuel excise tax in April in response to the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and rising prices.
At the time, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the measure would stay in place until Labour Day.
The government says the move brings gas prices down by 10 cents a litre, and diesel by four cents a litre.
Poilievre says prices are on the rise again and Canadians can't afford another 10-cent-per-litre hike next month.
He's calling on the Liberals to keep the relief in place until at least Canada Day next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2026.
By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.