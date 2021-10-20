Cora Is Offering Kids' Breakfasts For $1 But Only For A Limited Time
Every dollar will be donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as they say. Unfortunately, the hustle and bustle of everyday life can make it difficult to sit down and enjoy the morning.
To encourage families to take the time to relax and savour breakfast together, Cora Restaurants is launching a major promotion: for a limited time, every dish on its kids' menu is just $1.
From October 18 to 31, children aged 12 and under can order a yummy meal served with their choice of orange juice, milk or chocolate milk — the perfect excuse to get in some precious family time without spending a fortune.
By taking advantage of this mouthwatering offer, you'll not only enjoy a delicious breakfast, but you'll also be doing good. Cora is donating every dollar from this kids' promotion to the Breakfast Club of Canada.
Since 1994, the Breakfast Club of Canada has worked with partners to provide kids with a healthy breakfast each morning, and Cora is proud to join this cause. The restaurant chain supports the organization's mission of ensuring that all children can access the nourishment they need to succeed.
Among the choices are seven scrumptious breakfasts including Nicky's panini, eggs with potatoes, toast, and a choice of sausage, bacon or ham, mouthwatering crêpes, waffles, pancakes, French toast and sweet chocolate chip pancakes with a side of eggs.
Whether you're looking to spend quality time with your kids or your nieces and nephews, Cora's warm and welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect destination for breakfast.
Cora's $1 Kids' Menu
Price: $1
Where: At Cora locations across Canada
When: From October 18 to 31, 2021
Details: Every item on the kids' menu at Cora's is just $1 for a limited time, and every dollar is donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada.
To learn more about Cora's kid's menu, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.
