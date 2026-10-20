7 Kirkland Signature over-the-counter medication dupes that are cheaper than name brands
Some price differences are almost $20!
If you don't go to the pharmacy section at Costco, you might not know you can get over-the-counter medications.
There are Kirkland Signature dupes of name-brand items in those aisles that cost less.
Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand, and products are offered "at the lowest possible prices" to ensure an "even better value" for shoppers.
That includes over-the-counter medications like Advil, Tylenol and Aspirin.
Many of the Kirkland Signature versions of those medications get you more caplets, tablets and liquid gels. Plus, the price differences are between $10 and $19!
So, here's what you need to know about Kirkland dupes of Advil, Tylenol and Aspirin at Costco Canada stores.
Acetaminophen extra-strength, 400 mg
Kirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Extra-strength 500-milligram EZ Tylenol at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen in 500-milligram tablets.
It costs $12.99 for a bottle of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen with 400 tabs. That works out to $0.03 per tab.
It costs $26.99 for a bottle of extra-strength EZ Tylenol with 390 tabs at Costco. That breaks down to $0.06 per tab.
You get more for less with the Kirkland product, and the price difference with the name brand is $14.
Ibuprofen extra-strength, 400 mg
Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: Extra-strength 400-milligram Advil at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen in 400-milligram tablets.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen that comes with 300 caplets, which works out to $0.05 per caplet.
It costs $28.99 at Costco for a pack of extra-strength Advil that comes with 165 caplets, which breaks down to $0.17 per caplet.
There is a $12 price difference between these products, so you get more for less with the Kirkland version.
Ibuprofen, 200 mg
Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen caplets. Right: Advil 200-milligram tablets at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature ibuprofen in 200-milligram tablets.
A pack of Kirkland Signature ibuprofen with 500 caplets costs $14.99. That price breaks down to $0.02 per caplet.
It costs $24.99 at Costco for a pack of Advil with 280 tablets, which works out to $0.08 per tablet.
Costco's Kirkland dupe is $10 cheaper than the name brand, and you get almost double the number of caplets.
Acetaminophen extra-strength, 500 mg
Kirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Tylenol extra-strength 500-milligram caplets at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen in 500-milligram caplets.
It costs $10.79 for a bottle of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen with 500 caplets. That price breaks down to just $0.02 per caplet.
At Costco, a bottle of extra-strength Tylenol with 390 caplets costs $26.99. That works out to $0.06 per caplet.
You can get the Kirkland dupe of the name-brand product for $16.20 less!
Ibuprofen extra-strength liquid gels, 400 mg
Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: Advil 400-milligram extra-strength Liqui-Gels at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen in 400-milligram softgel capsules.
A pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen with 120 softgel capsules costs $9.99, which means you pay $0.08 per capsule.
It costs $28.99 at Costco for a pack of extra-strength Advil Liqui-Gels with two bottles of 75 gel capsules, which breaks down to $0.19 per capsule.
Even though you get more capsules with the name-brand product, this Kirkland version is cheaper per capsule, and the price tag is $19 lower.
Acetylsalicylic acid, 81 mg
Kirkland Signature 81-milligram acetylsalicylic acid. Right: Aspirin 81-milligram at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature acetylsalicylic acid, which is also called ASA, in 81-milligram tablets.
It costs $8.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature ASA with 500 tablets. That works out to just $0.01 per tablet.
It costs $27.99 for a pack of Aspirin at Costco that comes with 365 tablets, which works out to $0.07 per tablet.
Not only do you get more medication with the Kirkland version, but this dupe also costs $19 less than the name brand.
Ibuprofen liquid gels, 200 mg
Kirkland Signature liquid gel 200-milligram ibuprofen. Right: Advil 200-milligram Liqui-Gels at Costco.
Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature ibuprofen in 200-milligram softgel capsules.
Kirkland Signature ibuprofen that comes with 250 softgel capsules costs $13.69, which means you pay $0.05 per capsule.
It costs $29.99 at Costco for a pack of Advil Liqui-Gels that comes with two bottles of 109 softgel capsules. That price works out to $0.13 per capsule.
There is a $16.30 price difference between the Kirkland version and the name-brand item.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.