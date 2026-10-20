7 Kirkland Signature over-the-counter medication dupes that are cheaper than name brands

Some price differences are almost $20!

packs of kirkland signature ibuprofen at costco. right: person holding pack of aspirin at costco

Kirkland Signature ibuprofen. Right: Aspirin at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

If you don't go to the pharmacy section at Costco, you might not know you can get over-the-counter medications.

There are Kirkland Signature dupes of name-brand items in those aisles that cost less.

Kirkland Signature is Costco's store brand, and products are offered "at the lowest possible prices" to ensure an "even better value" for shoppers.

That includes over-the-counter medications like Advil, Tylenol and Aspirin.

Many of the Kirkland Signature versions of those medications get you more caplets, tablets and liquid gels. Plus, the price differences are between $10 and $19!

So, here's what you need to know about Kirkland dupes of Advil, Tylenol and Aspirin at Costco Canada stores.

Acetaminophen extra-strength, 400 mg

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: person holding bottle of Extra-strength 500-milligram EZ Tylenol at Costco

Kirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Extra-strength 500-milligram EZ Tylenol at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen in 500-milligram tablets.

It costs $12.99 for a bottle of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen with 400 tabs. That works out to $0.03 per tab.

It costs $26.99 for a bottle of extra-strength EZ Tylenol with 390 tabs at Costco. That breaks down to $0.06 per tab.

You get more for less with the Kirkland product, and the price difference with the name brand is $14.

Ibuprofen extra-strength, 400 mg

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: person holding pack of Extra-strength 400-milligram Advil at Costco

Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: Extra-strength 400-milligram Advil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen in 400-milligram tablets.

It costs $16.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen that comes with 300 caplets, which works out to $0.05 per caplet.

It costs $28.99 at Costco for a pack of extra-strength Advil that comes with 165 caplets, which breaks down to $0.17 per caplet.

There is a $12 price difference between these products, so you get more for less with the Kirkland version.

Ibuprofen, 200 mg

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen caplets. Right: person holding pack of Advil 200-milligram tablets at Costco

Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen caplets. Right: Advil 200-milligram tablets at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature ibuprofen in 200-milligram tablets.

A pack of Kirkland Signature ibuprofen with 500 caplets costs $14.99. That price breaks down to $0.02 per caplet.

It costs $24.99 at Costco for a pack of Advil with 280 tablets, which works out to $0.08 per tablet.

Costco's Kirkland dupe is $10 cheaper than the name brand, and you get almost double the number of caplets.

Acetaminophen extra-strength, 500 mg

person holding bottle of \u200bKirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: person holding bottle of Tylenol extra-strength 500-milligram caplets at Costco

Kirkland Signature 500-milligram extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Tylenol extra-strength 500-milligram caplets at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen in 500-milligram caplets.

It costs $10.79 for a bottle of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen with 500 caplets. That price breaks down to just $0.02 per caplet.

At Costco, a bottle of extra-strength Tylenol with 390 caplets costs $26.99. That works out to $0.06 per caplet.

You can get the Kirkland dupe of the name-brand product for $16.20 less!

Ibuprofen extra-strength liquid gels, 400 mg

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: packs of Advil 400-milligram extra-strength Liqui-Gels at Costco

Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen. Right: Advil 400-milligram extra-strength Liqui-Gels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen in 400-milligram softgel capsules.

A pack of Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen with 120 softgel capsules costs $9.99, which means you pay $0.08 per capsule.

It costs $28.99 at Costco for a pack of extra-strength Advil Liqui-Gels with two bottles of 75 gel capsules, which breaks down to $0.19 per capsule.

Even though you get more capsules with the name-brand product, this Kirkland version is cheaper per capsule, and the price tag is $19 lower.

Acetylsalicylic acid, 81 mg

person holding pack of \u200bKirkland Signature 81-milligram acetylsalicylic acid. Right: person holding pack of Aspirin 81-milligram at Costco

Kirkland Signature 81-milligram acetylsalicylic acid. Right: Aspirin 81-milligram at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature acetylsalicylic acid, which is also called ASA, in 81-milligram tablets.

It costs $8.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature ASA with 500 tablets. That works out to just $0.01 per tablet.

It costs $27.99 for a pack of Aspirin at Costco that comes with 365 tablets, which works out to $0.07 per tablet.

Not only do you get more medication with the Kirkland version, but this dupe also costs $19 less than the name brand.

Ibuprofen liquid gels, 200 mg

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature liquid gel 200-milligram ibuprofen. Right: packs of Advil 200-milligram Liqui-Gels at Costco

Kirkland Signature liquid gel 200-milligram ibuprofen. Right: Advil 200-milligram Liqui-Gels at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has name-brand and Kirkland Signature ibuprofen in 200-milligram softgel capsules.

Kirkland Signature ibuprofen that comes with 250 softgel capsules costs $13.69, which means you pay $0.05 per capsule.

It costs $29.99 at Costco for a pack of Advil Liqui-Gels that comes with two bottles of 109 softgel capsules. That price works out to $0.13 per capsule.

There is a $16.30 price difference between the Kirkland version and the name-brand item.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

costco canada
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

17 Kirkland Signature household items at Costco that are dupes of name-brand products

A lot of the Kirkland versions also cost less!

23 Kirkland Signature products you can get for cheaper than name-brand items at Costco

Some price differences for these dupes are close to $20!

28 Kirkland Signature products that cost less than name brands but are so similar

These dupes are almost hard to differentiate from name-brand items!

Old Age Security payments for October are bigger and eligible Canadians will get money soon

This federal benefit now offers close to $840.

This Ontario town with storybook streets and cozy little shops is the prettiest in Canada

You'll want to add this spot to your bucket list!

Metrolinx is hiring for high-paying jobs that offer up to $49 an hour or $198,000 a year

Positions are open in Toronto and the GTA.

I moved from Ukraine to small-town Ontario — Here are the culture shocks I wasn't ready for

I swapped big city life for small town Canada.

This massive Ontario house for sale has over 20 rooms and an indoor pool for under $800K

You won't need to fight over the bathroom in this home.

Alberta votes in referendum to stay in Canada. A timeline on how we got here

Alberta votes to stay in Canada: How we got here

Canada's most fun university has been revealed — Here's my ranking of the best party schools

The only Canadian uni guide you need.👇

This beautiful Ontario park has 20 km of silky shores and a floating boardwalk trail

It has dreamy fall views. 🍂

B.C. victim of Wainwright fire was everybody's best friend, says rugby coach

Wainwright victim everybody's best friend: coach

Amazon is hiring for 9,000 seasonal jobs in Canada and the average pay is almost $24 an hour

You can get the Employee Grocery and Daily Essentials Discount.