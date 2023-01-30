Costco’s Offers Are Epic This Month & Here Are 8 Of The Best Finds For Canadians
Head to a warehouse if you want the best prices!
If you love great prices but don't want to sacrifice quality, you're in luck.
Costco is the place for Canadians to save money on quality stuff, and from January 30 to February 26, they're offering some of the best prices on in-warehouse items.
If you still need to become a member, now's a great time to sign up because Costco is offering Narcity readers an exclusive promotion. All you need to do is sign up for a Gold Star or Executive membership using this link.
You'll save $60 on a $150 Costco.ca purchase when you sign up for a new Gold Star membership using code COSTCOMVMGS or $120 on a $250 Costco.ca purchase when you sign up for a new Executive membership using code COSTCOMVMEX.
If getting the best prices is your favourite thing, nothing beats heading to a Costco warehouse and shopping in person.
To see what in-warehouse offers you can take advantage of as a Costco member, here are eight fabulous finds you can pick up right now.
ASUS Zenbook Flip 2-in-1 Laptop
Price:
$1,199.99 $899.99 ($300 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: A solid, quality laptop gives you the freedom to work, watch, play, shop, create and more from practically anywhere. And when you can grab one at a price like this, it's too good to pass up.
JBL Charge Essential 2 Portable Waterproof Speaker
Price:
$169.99 $139.99 ($30 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: As the weather warms up and the sun lingers longer, you'll want to spend more of your days outside with your crew.
There aren't many better ways to do this than near the water with some tunes cranked — precisely what this small-but-powerful waterproof speaker lets you do.
Snapware Glass Food Storage Containers
Price:
$36.99 $29.99 ($7 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: When you're on the go and need a small meal or pick-me-up, you don't have to be limited to quick service or fast food. That's where sturdy glass containers like these come in handy.
Plus, glass won't pick up stains or odours like plastic can.
Sur La Table Multipurpose Air Fryer
Price:
$129.99 $99.99 ($30 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: If you love the crispy goodness of fried food and want to make it easier to enjoy these bites at home, an air fryer is for you.
This convenient countertop air fryer is also a convection oven that can help you whip up unbeatable fries, perfectly reheat leftovers, and even cook a rotisserie chicken (if you forgot to pick one up from the warehouse).
Jamieson Extra Strength Vitamin D3
Price:
$11.99 $8.99 ($3 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: Since vitamin D3 is among the few vitamins humans don't often get from food, it's one supplement worth considering (especially when there's not much sunshine around).
Getting enough vitamin D3 is vital for many things, from bone health to brain function. And with 365 tablets in one bottle, this offer can set you up for a whole year.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Price:
$19.99 $15.49 ($4.50 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: It's no secret how harsh Canadian winters can be, and the toll the weather can take on your skin is notorious.
This set of two moisturizing lotions from Aveeno gives the hydrating nourishment your whole body is craving this season, and the gentle formula is great for everyday use.
Ocean's Flaked White Albacore Tuna
Price:
$17.99 $13.99 ($4 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: Whether you've got a jam-packed day (or week or even month), having a quick and easy way to fit in a nourishing meal is essential.
Whether you want to make a sandwich, salad or tuna casserole, you'll be glad to have these handy cans of tasty white albacore to fall back on.
Charmin Ultra Soft 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue
Price:
$28.89 $22.99 ($5.90 off)
Why You Need To Buy It: You will always need this item. With a jumbo pack of 30 rolls, you can relax, knowing you're not likely to get stranded in the washroom any time soon.
And at 80 cents per roll for ultra-soft paper, this offer's a no-brainer.
There's no time to waste if you want to take advantage of these excellent in-warehouse offers.
From January 30 to February 26, head to your nearest Costco to grab the best prices on those items you truly need.
Some items may not be available in all locations. These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.