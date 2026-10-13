Czech defence company CSG buys 9.5 per cent stake in MDA Space

Czech company CSG buys 9.5% stake in MDA Space
Czech company CSG buys 9.5% stake in MDA Space
MDA Space Inc. CEO Mike Greenley addresses a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Writer

Czech defence company CSG has bought a 9.5 per cent stake in MDA Space Ltd., making it the Canadian company's largest shareholder.

CSG says it views MDA Space as a strategic investment and sees opportunities to explore potential co-operation between the two companies over time.

CSG chair Michal Strnad says MDA Space is a highly respected, well led, profitable and growing space company with exceptional technological capabilities.

He pointed to the possibility of co-investing with MDA in manufacturing or assembly facilities in Europe and partnering on strategic acquisitions.

MDA Space CEO Mike Greenley welcomed the investment and said CSG is a leading European industrial group with a proven track record in building high-quality defence businesses.

MDA Space shares were down 23 cents at $39.95 in early-afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MDA)

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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