Canada announces $688M contract for RADARSAT replenishment satellite

$688M for RADARSAT replenishment satellite
$688M for RADARSAT replenishment satellite
Industry Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a funding announcement for space technology at MDA in Montreal, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

The federal government has announced a $688-million contract for a new replenishment satellite to support the country's constellation of Earth-observing satellites. 

Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said today that Toronto-based MDA Space Ltd. will build and launch the satellite as part of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission.

Canada's RADARSAT program involves a constellation of three satellites that can scan 90 per cent of the world's surface up to four times a day.

Joly told a news conference in the Montreal area the investment will help support Arctic security, guide operations on the ground, and help Canadian officials respond quickly to emergencies.

The agreement follows an initial $44.7-million contract awarded in December of last year to buy specialized parts for the replenishment satellite, which will help maintain uninterrupted access to RADARSAT data.

The Canadian Space Agency says the new satellite is expected to launch in the early 2030s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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