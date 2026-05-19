Defence minister visiting Snowbirds base amid speculation over team's future

Defence minister to make Snowbirds announcement
Defence minister to make Snowbirds announcement
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast over the National Capital Region, as seen from Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Canada's defence minister is set to make an announcement today at the home base of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team.

David McGuinty's visit to 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan comes amid speculation about the future of the aerial acrobatic squadron.

Opposition Conservative member of Parliament Fraser Tolmie raised the issue of the team's future earlier this month.

He told question period that air shows across North America are "quietly being told" they can't book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.

McGuinty replied that the team's aircraft fleet is approaching the end of its life, but the Snowbirds would continue air demonstrations as long as the planes remain safe.

He said the federal government is examining replacement options but didn't provide a timeline for how long the Snowbirds could still perform.

"Canadians can rest assured that they will be able to enjoy the iconic Snowbird formation for generations to come," McGuinty later said in a statement.

The Snowbirds, formed in 1971, have performed at thousands of air shows.

The Air Force's CT-114 Tutor jets, which the team uses, were introduced in the 1960s.

Tolmie, who represents Moose Jaw and is a former mayor of the city, has said it's time to get the ball rolling on a replacement fleet contract and "save our Snowbirds."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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