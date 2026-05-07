Tories warn Snowbirds aircraft to retire next year

Conservatives press Liberals on Snowbirds aircraft retirement
Tories warn Snowbirds aircraft to retire next year
File photo -- Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Snowbirds conduct a fly-past over Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The Opposition Conservatives are accusing the Liberal government of hiding plans to halt Snowbirds performances next year.

Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie raised the issue in question period today, saying air shows across North America are "quietly being told" they cannot book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says the air force's CT-114 Tutor aircraft fleet was first introduced in the 1960s and is now approaching the end of its life.

McGuinty says the Snowbirds will continue air demonstrations so long as the planes remain safe to operate.

The minister says the federal government is just now "beginning" the process to examine replacement options.

But the minister did not provide a timeline for how long the Snowbirds will remain able to perform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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