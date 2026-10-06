Delta plane 'clipped' Air Canada aircraft at Los Angeles airport: aviation agency
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane "clipped" an Air Canada aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
The aviation agency says the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time as the Delta plane was taxiing for departure, and the Air Canada plane was being towed toward the gate.
An Air Canada spokesperson says there are no reported injuries.
Sean Davidson says in a statement that Air Canada Flight 785 had arrived from Toronto before "an aircraft operated by another airline made contact with its tail."
He says the plane will be taken out of service for inspection and repairs.
The U.S. agency says the Delta plane's left wingtip clipped the Air Canada aircraft's horizontal stabilizer, a wing-like structure at the tail of a plane.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2026.
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