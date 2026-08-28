Union, industry leaders urge government not to rush trade talks with the U.S.

Don't rush U.S. trade talks: union, industry heads
Don't rush U.S. trade talks: union, industry heads
Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, participates in a scrum with journalists after attending a Unifor rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Union and industry leaders say the federal government shouldn't rush to get back to the table with the U.S., arguing Canada should use the leverage it has in negotiations. 

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, says while the auto sector is incurring "very damaging" costs due to tariffs, signing a bad deal could lead to more costs and disinvestment decisions.

Volpe says Canada should wait to get a deal that makes manufacturing in Canada sustainable, adding he's "not worried" about how long that will take.

Canada and the United States are in the midst of an escalating trade war after talks broke down earlier this month when a deal could not be reached to address trade irritants on both sides of the border.

At a labour rally on Parliament Hill today, Unifor national president Lana Payne told reporters Canada must be prepared to "ride out" the Trump administration.

She said Canada can create good leverage with the retaliatory tariffs set to take effect Sept. 8. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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