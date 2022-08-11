Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

tank town usa

This Adults-Only Theme Park In Georgia Lets You Drive A Real Tank And Crush Cars

You'll feel like you're in a live video game.

​A tank driving over two SUVs. Right: Two people taking a selfie from inside the tank.

@tanktownusa | Instagram

If you've ever wanted to live like you were in a video game, look no further. Right here in North Georgia you can live out this fantasy and drive actual tanks.

Tank Town USA is an adult theme park located in Morganton, GA. There are many activities you can partake in that will bring your video games to life.

You can shoot machine guns, drive an excavator or an actual tank, and you can crush cars along the way.

If you find yourself in the Blue Ridge, Georgia area, you have to check out this unique experience to get a little taste of life on the wild side.

This course is five acres and to start out, you can shoot their M1919 machine gun to really live out your GI-Joe/Jane dreams. You get 100 rounds of ammunition and a chance to just go at it.

You can also take out a 40,000-pound construction excavator for 15 minutes, dig a massive hole and then fill it right back up.

Then comes the moment you have all been waiting for: driving the tank. After you learn from the pros how to operate this thing, you will be on your way to dragging your tank through the dirt and mud.

You might get a little dirty during this part, but it is all part of the experience.

If you want to take your adventure to the next level, you need to end your day with some car crushing.

You will have more than 25 minutes to drive the tank and flatten a car.

An experience like this does come with a hefty price. However, if you have a group of five or more, you can get a discount on all activities. There are different group options that you can choose from.

Tank Town USA

Price: $175-599

Address: 10408 Appalachian Hwy., Morganton, GA

Why You Should Go: You can drive actual military tanks and crush things as you release all those built-up emotions.

Website

This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 16, 2019.

